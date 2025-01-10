Encroachment on Canada. Trudeau exposes Trump's cunning maneuver

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau believes that future US President Donald Trump's scandalous statements about annexing Canada are a distraction from the threat to impose high tariffs on Canadian imports.

Trudeau commented on Trump's statements

President Trump, who is a very skilled negotiator, is getting people to move away from talking about 25 percent tariffs on oil and gas, electricity, steel and aluminum, lumber and concrete. Justin Trudeau Prime Minister of Canada

Justin Trudeau warned that as a result, "everything that American consumers buy in Canada will suddenly become much more expensive if Trump goes ahead with these tariffs."

In his opinion, this is exactly the problem that needs to be focused on right now.

Interestingly, the Canadian leader does not believe that the States will actually resort to annexing Canada.

That's not going to happen. Canadians are incredibly proud to be Canadian. One of the ways we most easily define ourselves is that we're not American. Share

According to Justin Trudeau, his resignation is in no way related to Donald Trump's return to the White House.

He also reiterated that he worked well with the Republican during his first presidential term.

Trump once again hinted at annexing Canada

On January 8, the future leader of the White House, Donald Trump, once again called for "incorporating" Canada into the United States as the 51st state.

Moreover, unexpectedly for everyone, he published maps showing Canada as part of the USA.

Immediately after his election victory, the Republican leader threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canadian goods and accused Ottawa of failing to address trade and immigration issues.

After these high-profile statements, negotiations between Trudeau and Trump began, during which the Republican many times, seemingly jokingly, referred to Canada as "the 51st state of the United States."