White House President Donald Trump could make a "historic mistake" if he and his team recognize Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's claims to Crimea and other occupied territories of Ukraine.

Poland urges Trump to make the right decisions

The statement on this occasion was made by the head of the Polish Council for Cooperation with Ukraine, which advises Donald Tusk's government on the issue of Ukraine.

He drew attention to the fact that a "red line" would be crossed for Poland and the rest of Central Europe if Russia were allowed to legally recognize the occupied territories of Ukraine as its own.

According to Koval, one cannot ignore the obvious difference between "temporary solutions" regarding a ceasefire on the front and fulfilling Russian expectations.

He also stressed that if this sets a precedent that allows Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin to expand "imperial Russia," then "it would be terrible."