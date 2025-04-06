"It will be terrible." Poland issues warning to Trump regarding Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

"It will be terrible." Poland issues warning to Trump regarding Ukraine

Poland urges Trump to make the right decisions
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

White House President Donald Trump could make a "historic mistake" if he and his team recognize Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's claims to Crimea and other occupied territories of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Poland urges President Trump to make the right decisions and not to make a historically significant mistake by siding with Russian claims in Ukraine.
  • Any precedent set by recognizing Russian claims in Ukraine could lead to the expansion of 'imperial Russia,' posing a threat to peace in Central Europe.

Poland urges Trump to make the right decisions

The statement on this occasion was made by the head of the Polish Council for Cooperation with Ukraine, which advises Donald Tusk's government on the issue of Ukraine.

He drew attention to the fact that a "red line" would be crossed for Poland and the rest of Central Europe if Russia were allowed to legally recognize the occupied territories of Ukraine as its own.

According to Koval, one cannot ignore the obvious difference between "temporary solutions" regarding a ceasefire on the front and fulfilling Russian expectations.

He also stressed that if this sets a precedent that allows Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin to expand "imperial Russia," then "it would be terrible."

"After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia recognized Ukraine with its borders, including Crimea and Donbas, and this is the basis of international law. International legal guarantees of borders in Central Europe are also one of the main guarantees of preserving peace in this region, as our historical experience shows," Koval added.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Time will work for Ukraine. Putin may incur Trump's wrath
Putin can outdo himself
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump unintentionally dealt a blow to the Russian economy — what are the consequences?
What is happening to the Russian economy?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
About 1,200 anti-Trump protests erupt in the US
Some Americans have already turned against Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?