About 1,200 anti-Trump protests erupt in the US

On April 5, mass demonstrations took place across the United States and even abroad, during which people expressed their disagreement with the policies of President Donald Trump and his henchman Elon Musk.

Some Americans have already turned against Trump

According to protest organizers, about 150 activist groups have registered to participate in demonstrations under the slogan "Hands Off!".

According to journalists, people with Ukrainian flags could be seen in the crowds.

"Our entire country is under attack, all our institutions, everything that makes America what it is," one of the protesters complained about the policies of Trump and his team. Share

First of all, the participants in the demonstrations are outraged by the new administration's decisions to fire federal employees, eliminate entire agencies, deport immigrants, reduce protections for transgender people, and cut federal funding for health care programs.

People across the US held signs reading "Hands off our democracy," "Hands off our welfare," and "Equal inclusion of diversity makes America strong."

According to journalists, in Florida, hundreds of people demonstrated in Palm Beach Gardens, a few kilometers from Trump's golf club.