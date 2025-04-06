About 1,200 anti-Trump protests erupt in the US

On April 5, mass demonstrations took place across the United States and even abroad, during which people expressed their disagreement with the policies of President Donald Trump and his henchman Elon Musk.
Points of attention
- The protests garnered participation from about 150 activist groups under the slogan 'Hands Off!', with people from diverse backgrounds voicing their opposition to Trump's actions.
- The demonstrations symbolized growing opposition towards Trump's leadership, with concerns raised about the impact on American institutions and values.
Some Americans have already turned against Trump
According to protest organizers, about 150 activist groups have registered to participate in demonstrations under the slogan "Hands Off!".
According to journalists, people with Ukrainian flags could be seen in the crowds.
First of all, the participants in the demonstrations are outraged by the new administration's decisions to fire federal employees, eliminate entire agencies, deport immigrants, reduce protections for transgender people, and cut federal funding for health care programs.
People across the US held signs reading "Hands off our democracy," "Hands off our welfare," and "Equal inclusion of diversity makes America strong."
According to journalists, in Florida, hundreds of people demonstrated in Palm Beach Gardens, a few kilometers from Trump's golf club.
It is worth noting that the US president himself was also in Florida at the time, where he played golf at his club.
