After meeting with Russian representative Dmitriev in Washington, US special envoy Steve Witkoff later met with Trump at the White House and conveyed a clear message to him that for a quick result in the negotiations, four regions of Ukraine should be transferred to Russia.

This is reported by Reuters, citing informed sources.

According to Witkoff, the fastest way to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine could be to support a strategy that transfers to Russia ownership of the four eastern Ukrainian regions that it attempted to illegally annex in 2022.

It was a thesis that Witkoff had expressed before, including in an interview with the odious talk show host Tucker Carlson last month. But it was repeatedly categorically rejected by official Kyiv, as well as some American and European government officials.

Meanwhile, US Special Representative Keith Kellogg opposed Witkoff's position during a meeting with Trump. He stated that Ukraine, while ready to discuss some conditions regarding the occupied territories, would never unilaterally agree to give them to Russia. The meeting then ended without Trump deciding whether to change strategy. Share

The publication also notes that during Dmitriev's arrival in Washington, Steve Witkoff invited him to dinner at his residence with the Russian ambassador to the United States. This immediately alarmed the White House and the State Department. According to established practice, US officials avoid hosting Russian officials who may have technological intelligence capabilities. The dinner was postponed and instead took place at the White House.

At the same time, it is also indicated that some Republicans in Congress were so concerned about Witkoff's obvious pro-Russian position that they turned to National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

As a reminder, on April 11, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who plays a key role in the negotiations with Russia on establishing peace in Ukraine, met with illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. The Kremlin reported that in addition to discussing "various aspects of the Ukrainian settlement," a potential meeting between Putin and the US president was also possible.