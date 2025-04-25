"We are ready to reach an agreement." Lavrov publicly addressed the US
"We are ready to reach an agreement." Lavrov publicly addressed the US

Source:  CBS News

Controversial Russian diplomat and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the Kremlin is now ready to reach an agreement with the United States on Ukraine, but he added that some elements of the agreement need to be "fine-tuned."

Points of attention

  • Lavrov hints at positive developments in the 'peace talks' regarding the conflict in Ukraine, with focus on eliminating root causes.
  • Despite differing stances, including over Crimea, negotiations between the US, Russia, and Ukraine continue in attempts to find common ground.

Journalists asked Putin's henchman to comment on the "peace talks" to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to the Russian diplomat, there are "several signs that we are moving in the right direction."

The US President believes, and I think he is right, that we are moving in the right direction. We are ready to reach an agreement. There are still specific points, elements of this agreement that need to be finalized, and we are engaged in this process.

Sergey Lavrov

Sergey Lavrov

Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

As the Russian diplomat noted, he considers Trump "probably the only leader on Earth who has recognized the need to eliminate the root causes of this situation."

Journalists managed to learn that Donald Trump's team handed Ukraine a one-page document, which was presented as a "final proposal" for a peaceful settlement.

The document states that the States is ready to recognize Russia's control over the Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to recognize occupied Crimea as Russian territory.

