Pope's funeral. Zelensky and Trump arrive in Rome

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena arrived in Rome to attend Pope Francis' farewell ceremony. US President Donald Trump and his wife have also arrived there.
Points of attention
- It is important for Ukraine to be present at the farewell ceremony for the Pope.
- Trump made a statement about ending Russia's war against Ukraine after arriving in Rome.
Zelensky and Trump are already in Rome
Presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov announced the arrival of the Ukrainian leader to the farewell ceremony with the pontiff.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived with the first lady and other members of the delegation.
According to Zelensky himself, it is important for Ukraine to be present at the farewell ceremony for the Pope.
Trump said upon arriving in Rome that "this is a good day for talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine."
The US president believes that both countries are "very close to an agreement."
