Pope's funeral. Zelensky and Trump arrive in Rome
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena arrived in Rome to attend Pope Francis' farewell ceremony. US President Donald Trump and his wife have also arrived there.

Points of attention

  • It is important for Ukraine to be present at the farewell ceremony for the Pope.
  • Trump made a statement about ending Russia's war against Ukraine after arriving in Rome.

Presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov announced the arrival of the Ukrainian leader to the farewell ceremony with the pontiff.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived with the first lady and other members of the delegation.

Volodymyr Zelensky, First Lady Olena Zelenska and the Ukrainian delegation will take part in the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis, Serhiy Nikiforov said.

According to Zelensky himself, it is important for Ukraine to be present at the farewell ceremony for the Pope.

Trump said upon arriving in Rome that "this is a good day for talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine."

The US president believes that both countries are "very close to an agreement."

Both sides must now meet at the highest level to “finish the deal.” Most of the key points have already been agreed upon. Stop the bloodshed, NOW. We will be where you need to be to help end this brutal and senseless war!

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

