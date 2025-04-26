The team of American leader Donald Trump has again postponed the imposition of sanctions against the oil company "Naftna industrija Srbije" (NIS), which is a "daughter" of the Russian gas monopoly "Gazprom" in Serbia.

Trump is not increasing economic pressure on Russia

This information was officially confirmed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on his social media pages.

What is important to understand is that this is actually the third time that the White House has postponed the introduction of sanctions against the Serbian “subsidiary of Gazprom.”

This time, the Oil Industry of Serbia (NIS) will continue to operate without restrictions until the end of June.

Serbia managed to achieve another postponement of sanctions against NIS, this time for two months, until June 27. We thank our American partners for understanding Serbia's position. Aleksandar Vuchich President of Serbia

Journalists point out that the majority stake in NIS belongs to the Russian Gazprom Neft and Gazprom, thus making it one of Russia's last oil assets in Europe.

In addition, it is key to Serbia's energy security, as it owns the only oil refinery in the country.