Fighters of the border brigade "Hart" with anti-aircraft guns and artillery hit shelters and ammunition depots of the Russian invaders in the Vovchansk direction.

Ukrainian border guards hit enemy targets in the Kharkiv region

This was reported by the State Border Service and released the corresponding video.

With reactive volley fire systems and barrel artillery, the Harmash struck the enemy's shelters, ammunition depots, observation positions, and communication points. Share

All targets are hit. It was confirmed that 14 invaders were killed, and another 12 were wounded.

Border guards of Ukraine destroyed 2 Russian tanks

Border guards destroyed a T-72 tank and damaged another one in the Kupyansk direction. Share

In addition, they eliminated five invaders, destroyed three cars and two BMP-2 units of the Russians.