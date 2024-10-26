Watch: Ukrainian border guards destroyed the BC warehouses of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region

Fighters of the border brigade "Hart" with anti-aircraft guns and artillery hit shelters and ammunition depots of the Russian invaders in the Vovchansk direction.
Ukrainian border guards hit enemy targets in the Kharkiv region
This was reported by the State Border Service and released the corresponding video.
All targets are hit. It was confirmed that 14 invaders were killed, and another 12 were wounded.
Border guards of Ukraine destroyed 2 Russian tanks
This was reported by the State Border Service and released the corresponding video.
In addition, they eliminated five invaders, destroyed three cars and two BMP-2 units of the Russians.
