Watch: Ukrainian border guards destroyed the BC warehouses of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region
Ukraine
Watch: Ukrainian border guards destroyed the BC warehouses of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region

Fighters of the border brigade "Hart" with anti-aircraft guns and artillery hit shelters and ammunition depots of the Russian invaders in the Vovchansk direction.

  • Ukrainian border guards, under the brigade named Hart, used anti-aircraft guns and artillery to target and destroy enemy shelters, ammunition depots, and communication points in the Vovchansk direction.
  • The successful operation in the Kharkiv region resulted in the death of 14 invaders, with 12 others wounded. Additionally, 2 Russian tanks were destroyed and 5 invaders were eliminated, along with the destruction of three cars and two BMP-2 units.
  • The State Border Service of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a T-72 tank and damage to another in the Kupyansk direction, showcasing the effectiveness of the border guards' tactics and weaponry against the enemy forces.
  • The video released by the State Border Service demonstrates the precision and impact of the border guards' reactive volley fire systems and artillery in hitting designated targets with accuracy, ensuring the safety and defense of the region.
  • This decisive action by the Ukrainian border guards symbolizes their commitment to protecting the sovereignty of Ukraine and defending against the aggression of the Russian invaders, showcasing their bravery and military prowess in combat situations.

Ukrainian border guards hit enemy targets in the Kharkiv region

This was reported by the State Border Service and released the corresponding video.

With reactive volley fire systems and barrel artillery, the Harmash struck the enemy's shelters, ammunition depots, observation positions, and communication points.

All targets are hit. It was confirmed that 14 invaders were killed, and another 12 were wounded.

Border guards of Ukraine destroyed 2 Russian tanks

This was reported by the State Border Service and released the corresponding video.

Border guards destroyed a T-72 tank and damaged another one in the Kupyansk direction.

In addition, they eliminated five invaders, destroyed three cars and two BMP-2 units of the Russians.

