Ukrainian border guards destroyed two tanks of the Russian army near Kupyansk

Fighters of the "Phoenix" company of unmanned attack aircraft systems of the "Revenge" brigade destroyed a T-72 tank of the Russian invaders and two infantry fighting vehicles.

Border guards of Ukraine destroyed 2 Russian tanks

This was reported by the State Border Service and released the corresponding video.

Border guards destroyed a T-72 tank and damaged another one in the Kupyansk direction.

In addition, they eliminated five invaders, destroyed three cars and two BMP-2 units of the Russians.

The DPSU destroyed the Russian video surveillance station

Details and a video of the damage were shown by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

With the help of FPV drones, Ukrainian border guards hit the Russian Pergam RTR-150 video surveillance station.