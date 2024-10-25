Ukrainian border guards destroyed two tanks of the Russian army near Kupyansk
Ukraine
Ukrainian border guards destroyed two tanks of the Russian army near Kupyansk

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Tank
Читати українською

Fighters of the "Phoenix" company of unmanned attack aircraft systems of the "Revenge" brigade destroyed a T-72 tank of the Russian invaders and two infantry fighting vehicles.

  • The State Border Service released video footage highlighting the operation where five invaders were eliminated, and multiple Russian vehicles were destroyed.
  • Using FPV drones, the Ukrainian border guards targeted and destroyed the Russian video surveillance station, depriving the Russians of reconnaissance and attack planning capabilities.
  • This successful operation showcases the determination and effectiveness of Ukrainian border defenders in countering Russian aggression in the region.
  • The State Border Service continues to monitor and respond to threats along the border, demonstrating readiness and capability to thwart any potential enemy incursions.

Border guards of Ukraine destroyed 2 Russian tanks

This was reported by the State Border Service and released the corresponding video.

Border guards destroyed a T-72 tank and damaged another one in the Kupyansk direction.

In addition, they eliminated five invaders, destroyed three cars and two BMP-2 units of the Russians.

The DPSU destroyed the Russian video surveillance station

Details and a video of the damage were shown by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

With the help of FPV drones, Ukrainian border guards hit the Russian Pergam RTR-150 video surveillance station.

DPSU "blinded" the Russians in the north of Ukraine. The enemy video surveillance station "Pergam RTR-150" was destroyed by four FPV drones of border guards. The enemy uses it to carry out reconnaissance and plan attacks, however, the Ukrainian border defenders have now deprived the Russians of such opportunities!

