Ukrainian border guards destroyed two tanks of the Russian army near Kupyansk

Fighters of the "Phoenix" company of unmanned attack aircraft systems of the "Revenge" brigade destroyed a T-72 tank of the Russian invaders and two infantry fighting vehicles.
Points of attention
- The State Border Service released video footage highlighting the operation where five invaders were eliminated, and multiple Russian vehicles were destroyed.
- Using FPV drones, the Ukrainian border guards targeted and destroyed the Russian video surveillance station, depriving the Russians of reconnaissance and attack planning capabilities.
- This successful operation showcases the determination and effectiveness of Ukrainian border defenders in countering Russian aggression in the region.
- The State Border Service continues to monitor and respond to threats along the border, demonstrating readiness and capability to thwart any potential enemy incursions.
Border guards of Ukraine destroyed 2 Russian tanks
This was reported by the State Border Service and released the corresponding video.
Border guards destroyed a T-72 tank and damaged another one in the Kupyansk direction.
In addition, they eliminated five invaders, destroyed three cars and two BMP-2 units of the Russians.
The DPSU destroyed the Russian video surveillance station
Details and a video of the damage were shown by the State Border Service of Ukraine.
With the help of FPV drones, Ukrainian border guards hit the Russian Pergam RTR-150 video surveillance station.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-