Ukrainian border guards detained a truck with almost 50 evaders in Odesa region

In Odesa, border guards of the Podilsky detachment, together with law enforcement officers, detained a large group of violators of the state border.

Anti-record: DPSU detained 48 evaders in one KamAZ

According to operational information, state border guards using a drone tracked the movement of violators and stopped a truck on the outskirts of Chorna village of Podil district.

The KamAZ car, despite the lack of any conditions for the transportation of people, was "overturned" by men.

In total, those involved in the criminal case tried to illegally deliver to Moldova through the Transnistrian segment 48 men of conscription age (according to the police, from different regions of Ukraine, aged from 21 to 48).

DPSU operatives established that the cost of such a "comfortable" trip was 150,000 hryvnias from each "client". The latter had to pay the specified amount to the organizer — the administrator of one of the Telegram channels, in case of their successful forwarding.

Dodgers on the border of Ukraine and Moldova

In order to reach the border, the men were picked up by a truck driver at designated stopping points. However, it was not to be — all the passengers were detained, and the truck was seized. Currently, the investigation is ongoing.

What is known about the negotiations between Ukraine and Moldova regarding the return of evaders

According to the Ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova, Marko Shevchenko, representatives of both countries are currently negotiating the return to Ukraine of citizens of draft age who evade military service.

According to Shevchenko, Kyiv is currently in dialogue with Chisinau regarding the return of Ukrainians of military age who fled to Moldova and are hiding there.

The ambassador noted that a number of evaders stopped by Moldovan border guards received asylum in this country.

A certain number are still in unclear whereabouts.