The team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claims that it is ready to listen to the proposals of the new head of the White House, Donald Trump, regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Moscow is interested in Trump's plans
Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Serhii Ryabkov made a statement on this occasion.
According to him, the Kremlin is allegedly "unconditionally" ready to listen to the proposals of the newly elected US president.
In addition, the representative of Vladimir Putin's team added that there cannot be a simple solution to this problem or to these problems "related to what is happening in and around Ukraine".
What is Trump really up to?
According to journalists, the new head of the White House is currently considering several plans to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
For example, one of them provides for a temporary ceasefire along the current battle lines.
It is also indicated that Ukraine will be able to receive further Western arms supplies only if it enters into peace negotiations with Russia.
Despite the fact that Volodymyr Zelenskyi's administration will definitely not like such an idea, it will also not be able to satisfy the Kremlin.
She also predicted that the Republican leader will never offer Putin what he wants in Ukraine.
