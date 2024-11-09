We are ready. The Kremlin hinted at negotiations between the USA and Russia
We are ready. The Kremlin hinted at negotiations between the USA and Russia

Moscow is interested in Trump's plans
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claims that it is ready to listen to the proposals of the new head of the White House, Donald Trump, regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Kremlin declared its readiness to listen to the proposals of the Trump administration.
  • Trump is considering various plans to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • It is predicted that Trump will not offer Putin what he wants in Ukraine.

Moscow is interested in Trump's plans

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Serhii Ryabkov made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, the Kremlin is allegedly "unconditionally" ready to listen to the proposals of the newly elected US president.

If there are any signals from the American side that they have ideas on how to move forward in the plane of settlement, and not in the plane of further pumping up the Kyiv regime with all kinds of aid in the expectation that in the end this will lead to the same strategic defeat of Moscow, then we , no doubt, we will do our best to analyze it and come up with an answer... — Serhiy Ryabkov said.

In addition, the representative of Vladimir Putin's team added that there cannot be a simple solution to this problem or to these problems "related to what is happening in and around Ukraine".

What is Trump really up to?

According to journalists, the new head of the White House is currently considering several plans to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

For example, one of them provides for a temporary ceasefire along the current battle lines.

It is also indicated that Ukraine will be able to receive further Western arms supplies only if it enters into peace negotiations with Russia.

Despite the fact that Volodymyr Zelenskyi's administration will definitely not like such an idea, it will also not be able to satisfy the Kremlin.

For Putin, this is a very bad scenario. Putin does not need territory. He needs Ukraine, said Tetyana Stanova, a senior researcher at the Carnegie Russia-Eurasia Center.

She also predicted that the Republican leader will never offer Putin what he wants in Ukraine.

