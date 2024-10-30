Biden called some Americans "garbage" — a scandal broke out

The head of the White House, Joe Biden, unexpectedly for everyone, publicly humiliated the supporters of the US presidential candidate Donald Trump, calling them "garbage".

What is known about the new scandal surrounding Biden

A new unpleasant incident occurred during a conversation between the American leader and representatives of the civil organization Voto Latino.

It is indicated that the head of the White House decided to respond harshly to the remarks of the comedian, who called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage".

According to the President of the United States, the Puerto Ricans he knows are good, decent, noble people.

The only garbage I see is his (Trump — ed.) supporters, — said Biden. Share

In addition, the American leader added that Trump's demonization of Latin Americans is unconscionable and un-American.

According to journalists, in this way, Biden provided great help to Trump, because he simply ruined the reputation of the Democrats.

The US President's administration has already explained Biden's statement

White House spokesman Andrew Bates made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, Joe Biden had in mind the "hateful rhetoric" that sounded during Trump's rally in New York, not the people.

The only trash I see there is his supporters demonizing Hispanics — it's unconscionable and un-American — which is what the President of the United States supposedly wanted to say. Share

Later, the head of the White House himself explained that he called "garbage" not Trump's supporters, but what they say, realizing the potential political consequences of this statement.