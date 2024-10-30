Biden called some Americans "garbage" — a scandal broke out
Category
World
Publication date

Biden called some Americans "garbage" — a scandal broke out

What is known about the new scandal surrounding Biden
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

The head of the White House, Joe Biden, unexpectedly for everyone, publicly humiliated the supporters of the US presidential candidate Donald Trump, calling them "garbage".

Points of attention

  • The White House clarified Biden's statement, explaining that he was referencing 'hateful rhetoric' rather than individuals.
  • The incident has sparked debates over political discourse and its implications on the reputation of the Democrats.
  • This scandal draws parallels to Hillary Clinton's 2016 statement about relegating half of Trump supporters due to their views.

What is known about the new scandal surrounding Biden

A new unpleasant incident occurred during a conversation between the American leader and representatives of the civil organization Voto Latino.

It is indicated that the head of the White House decided to respond harshly to the remarks of the comedian, who called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage".

According to the President of the United States, the Puerto Ricans he knows are good, decent, noble people.

The only garbage I see is his (Trump — ed.) supporters, — said Biden.

In addition, the American leader added that Trump's demonization of Latin Americans is unconscionable and un-American.

According to journalists, in this way, Biden provided great help to Trump, because he simply ruined the reputation of the Democrats.

The US President's administration has already explained Biden's statement

White House spokesman Andrew Bates made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, Joe Biden had in mind the "hateful rhetoric" that sounded during Trump's rally in New York, not the people.

The only trash I see there is his supporters demonizing Hispanics — it's unconscionable and un-American — which is what the President of the United States supposedly wanted to say.

Later, the head of the White House himself explained that he called "garbage" not Trump's supporters, but what they say, realizing the potential political consequences of this statement.

Against this background, one cannot fail to recall the statement of Hillary Clinton, the ex-candidate from the Democrats, in 2016. At the time, the politician claimed that half of those who support Trump must be "relegated to nothing" because of their inappropriate views.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Conversations between Musk and Putin. The head of NASA made a clear demand
The USA wants to know the truth about the relationship between Putin and Musk
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Life is cruel. Duda reported on the pressure on Zelenskyi
Duda commented on the deterioration of relations between Poland and Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
You will pay a heavy price. Trump publicly threatened Europe
Trump continues to intimidate the EU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?