Biden called some Americans "garbage" — a scandal broke out

The head of the White House, Joe Biden, unexpectedly for everyone, publicly humiliated the supporters of the US presidential candidate Donald Trump, calling them "garbage".
Points of attention
- The White House clarified Biden's statement, explaining that he was referencing 'hateful rhetoric' rather than individuals.
- The incident has sparked debates over political discourse and its implications on the reputation of the Democrats.
- This scandal draws parallels to Hillary Clinton's 2016 statement about relegating half of Trump supporters due to their views.
What is known about the new scandal surrounding Biden
A new unpleasant incident occurred during a conversation between the American leader and representatives of the civil organization Voto Latino.
It is indicated that the head of the White House decided to respond harshly to the remarks of the comedian, who called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage".
According to the President of the United States, the Puerto Ricans he knows are good, decent, noble people.
In addition, the American leader added that Trump's demonization of Latin Americans is unconscionable and un-American.
According to journalists, in this way, Biden provided great help to Trump, because he simply ruined the reputation of the Democrats.
The US President's administration has already explained Biden's statement
White House spokesman Andrew Bates made a statement on this matter.
According to the latter, Joe Biden had in mind the "hateful rhetoric" that sounded during Trump's rally in New York, not the people.
Later, the head of the White House himself explained that he called "garbage" not Trump's supporters, but what they say, realizing the potential political consequences of this statement.
Against this background, one cannot fail to recall the statement of Hillary Clinton, the ex-candidate from the Democrats, in 2016. At the time, the politician claimed that half of those who support Trump must be "relegated to nothing" because of their inappropriate views.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-