The end of Russia's war against Ukraine — will Trump's peace plan be presented in Munich

US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg has denied reports that he will present the US plan to end the war at the Munich Security Conference. According to him, only Donald Trump should do this.
Points of attention
- US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg denies reports of presenting the US plan to end the war at the Munich Security Conference, stating that only Donald Trump should do so.
- There is a possibility of freezing the war and providing security guarantees for Ukraine under Trump's plan, with Keith Kellogg supporting the president in communicating with European leaders.
- The Munich conference is speculated to be the venue for a potential announcement of a strategy to end the war and resolve the conflict with Russia, though Kellogg clarifies that he will not present Trump's peace plan in Munich.
- The United States will engage in conversations with European leaders, conveying the content to the US president, while potential elements of the plan include territories occupied by Russia in an uncertain status and security guarantees for Ukraine.
- Keith Kellogg's participation in the Munich Security Conference aims to share Donald Trump's goal of ending the war in Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of a peaceful resolution.
Kellogg will not present Trump's peace plan in Munich
Kellogg said this in an interview with Newsmax.
Trump's special representative also added: The United States will have conversations with European leaders, the content of which will be conveyed to the US president.
President Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Gen. Keith Kellogg joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to describe next steps in the administration's plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war.— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) February 6, 2025
"The only guy that can do that in the world, and bring this to a conclusion, is Donald J.… pic.twitter.com/7EkUzN9ySe
The day before, Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that Keith Kellogg would present the US president's plan to end the war in Ukraine to allies during the Munich Security Conference, scheduled for February 14-16.
The publication's interlocutors refused to talk about how detailed they think the discussions will be and in what format they will take place.
It is reported that among the possible elements of the plan are freezing the war and leaving the territories occupied by Russia in an uncertain status while at the same time providing Ukraine with security guarantees to prevent a new attack from Moscow.
Earlier, Keith Kellogg announced his participation in the Munich Security Conference on February 14-16.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-