The end of Russia's war against Ukraine — will Trump's peace plan be presented in Munich
Trump
Source:  Public

US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg has denied reports that he will present the US plan to end the war at the Munich Security Conference. According to him, only Donald Trump should do this.

  • US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg denies reports of presenting the US plan to end the war at the Munich Security Conference, stating that only Donald Trump should do so.
  • There is a possibility of freezing the war and providing security guarantees for Ukraine under Trump's plan, with Keith Kellogg supporting the president in communicating with European leaders.
  • The Munich conference is speculated to be the venue for a potential announcement of a strategy to end the war and resolve the conflict with Russia, though Kellogg clarifies that he will not present Trump's peace plan in Munich.
  • The United States will engage in conversations with European leaders, conveying the content to the US president, while potential elements of the plan include territories occupied by Russia in an uncertain status and security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Keith Kellogg's participation in the Munich Security Conference aims to share Donald Trump's goal of ending the war in Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of a peaceful resolution.

Kellogg will not present Trump's peace plan in Munich

Kellogg said this in an interview with Newsmax.

We are going to the Munich Security Conference. One media outlet said that next week we will present a "peace plan". No, there are no such plans. I did not give them any comments. The person who will present the "peace plan" is the President of the United States, not Keith Kellogg. We will be involved, we will help him with this. It will not happen next week.

Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg

Special Representative of the President of the United States for Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Trump's special representative also added: The United States will have conversations with European leaders, the content of which will be conveyed to the US president.

The day before, Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that Keith Kellogg would present the US president's plan to end the war in Ukraine to allies during the Munich Security Conference, scheduled for February 14-16.

The publication's interlocutors refused to talk about how detailed they think the discussions will be and in what format they will take place.

It is reported that among the possible elements of the plan are freezing the war and leaving the territories occupied by Russia in an uncertain status while at the same time providing Ukraine with security guarantees to prevent a new attack from Moscow.

Earlier, Keith Kellogg announced his participation in the Munich Security Conference on February 14-16.

I am pleased to announce my participation in the Munich Security Conference 2025. As the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, I look forward to the opportunity to share Donald Trump's goal of ending the bloody and costly war in Ukraine.

