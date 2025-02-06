The end of Russia's war against Ukraine — will Trump's peace plan be presented in Munich

US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg has denied reports that he will present the US plan to end the war at the Munich Security Conference. According to him, only Donald Trump should do this.

Kellogg will not present Trump's peace plan in Munich

Kellogg said this in an interview with Newsmax.

We are going to the Munich Security Conference. One media outlet said that next week we will present a "peace plan". No, there are no such plans. I did not give them any comments. The person who will present the "peace plan" is the President of the United States, not Keith Kellogg. We will be involved, we will help him with this. It will not happen next week. Keith Kellogg Special Representative of the President of the United States for Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Trump's special representative also added: The United States will have conversations with European leaders, the content of which will be conveyed to the US president.

President Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Gen. Keith Kellogg joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to describe next steps in the administration's plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war.



"The only guy that can do that in the world, and bring this to a conclusion, is Donald J.… pic.twitter.com/7EkUzN9ySe — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) February 6, 2025

The day before, Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that Keith Kellogg would present the US president's plan to end the war in Ukraine to allies during the Munich Security Conference, scheduled for February 14-16.

The publication's interlocutors refused to talk about how detailed they think the discussions will be and in what format they will take place.

It is reported that among the possible elements of the plan are freezing the war and leaving the territories occupied by Russia in an uncertain status while at the same time providing Ukraine with security guarantees to prevent a new attack from Moscow.

Earlier, Keith Kellogg announced his participation in the Munich Security Conference on February 14-16.