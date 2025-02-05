Kellogg to reveal Trump's plan to end war — date announced
Kellogg to reveal Trump's plan to end war — date announced

Trump's team is ready to reveal its plan
US leader Donald Trump's plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine will be presented during the Munich Security Conference, which will take place from February 14 to 16.

  • Trump's plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine will be announced soon.
  • Diplomacy and economics play a key role in ending the war.

This was announced by Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg.

"I look forward to the opportunity to talk about Donald Trump's goals to end the bloody and costly war in Ukraine," he wrote on his X (Twitter) page.

According to Keith Kellogg, he intends to meet with those US allies who are "willing to work with them."

By the way, Kellogg recently had a conversation with US leader Donald Trump, during which they focused on the issue of ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

The American leader is convinced that the war will not end only with events on the battlefield. The head of the White House believes that diplomacy and economics play a major role in this process.

Keith Kellogg points out that the key factor is the price of oil, which remains the main source of funding for the Russian budget.

