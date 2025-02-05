Kellogg to reveal Trump's plan to end war — date announced

US leader Donald Trump's plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine will be presented during the Munich Security Conference, which will take place from February 14 to 16.
Trump's team is ready to reveal its plan
This was announced by Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg.
According to Keith Kellogg, he intends to meet with those US allies who are "willing to work with them."
By the way, Kellogg recently had a conversation with US leader Donald Trump, during which they focused on the issue of ending Russia's war against Ukraine.
The American leader is convinced that the war will not end only with events on the battlefield. The head of the White House believes that diplomacy and economics play a major role in this process.
