The situation at the front began to change dramatically — infographic

The Deep State monitoring project team carefully analyzed the reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and concluded that the Russian army has been reducing the intensity of assault attacks for the seventh day in a row.

The Russian army began to "run out of steam"

According to data published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy has been reducing the intensity of attacks for 7 days now.

For example, there were 80 attacks on February 4. For comparison, at the peak in December there were 292 attacks.

In the last few months, the situation looks like this:

November — 5205 (daily average — 173.5)

December — 6247 (201.5)

January — 5087 (164)

4 days of February — 381 (95)

Photo: t.me/DeepStateUA

By the way, American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also concluded that the pace of the Russian army's advance on the Ukrainian front has slowed significantly.

Despite this, the losses of the Russian occupiers remain as high.

Thus, in January, Russian troops suffered approximately 96 casualties per square kilometer of captured territory.