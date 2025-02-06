Kellogg assessed the chances of returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine
Kellogg
Source:  Fox News

Special Representative of the 47th US President Donald Trump, Keith Kellogg, has rejected the possibility of Ukraine regaining the status of a nuclear state.

Points of attention

  • Keith Kellogg rejects the idea of Ukraine regaining nuclear weapons to deter Russia, deeming the chances of such a scenario as unrealistic.
  • Ukrainian President Zelensky's statement on considering nuclear weapons as an alternative security option if fast-tracked NATO membership is not guaranteed has sparked international discussions.
  • Kellogg emphasizes the importance of finding alternative ways for Ukraine's security rather than rearming with nuclear weapons.
  • During an interview, Kellogg highlighted that providing nuclear weapons to Ukraine as a means of deterring Russia is not an option.
  • Keith Kellogg is set to present a plan to 'end Russia's war' against Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference and stresses the significance of holding elections in Ukraine once a 'truce' agreement is reached.

Trump spoke out on returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week that if the US cannot guarantee a fast track to NATO membership, there are alternative security options that Kyiv can accept. For example, nuclear weapons.

Kellogg made it clear that the chances of such a scenario were unrealistic.

The chances of them getting their nuclear weapons back are somewhere between slim and zero, Kellogg said, adding: "Let's be honest... it's not going to happen."

Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg

Special Representative of the President of the United States for Ukraine and Russia

In an interview that Kellogg commented on, President Zelensky said: if Ukraine is not accepted into NATO, then it needs to be provided with nuclear weapons as a means of deterring Russia.

But Kellogg emphasized that rearming Ukraine with nuclear weapons is not an option.

Remember, the president said we are a common sense government. When someone says something like that, look at the outcome or the potential. That is using your common sense.

On February 5, Kellogg confirmed that he plans to attend the Munich Security Conference. He is expected to present a long-awaited plan to "end Russia's war" against Ukraine. He also said that the United States wants Ukraine to hold elections, especially if a "truce" agreement is reached.

