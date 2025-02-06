Kellogg assessed the chances of returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine

Special Representative of the 47th US President Donald Trump, Keith Kellogg, has rejected the possibility of Ukraine regaining the status of a nuclear state.

Trump spoke out on returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week that if the US cannot guarantee a fast track to NATO membership, there are alternative security options that Kyiv can accept. For example, nuclear weapons.

Kellogg made it clear that the chances of such a scenario were unrealistic.

The chances of them getting their nuclear weapons back are somewhere between slim and zero, Kellogg said, adding: "Let's be honest... it's not going to happen." Keith Kellogg Special Representative of the President of the United States for Ukraine and Russia

In an interview that Kellogg commented on, President Zelensky said: if Ukraine is not accepted into NATO, then it needs to be provided with nuclear weapons as a means of deterring Russia.

But Kellogg emphasized that rearming Ukraine with nuclear weapons is not an option.

Remember, the president said we are a common sense government. When someone says something like that, look at the outcome or the potential. That is using your common sense.

On February 5, Kellogg confirmed that he plans to attend the Munich Security Conference. He is expected to present a long-awaited plan to "end Russia's war" against Ukraine. He also said that the United States wants Ukraine to hold elections, especially if a "truce" agreement is reached.