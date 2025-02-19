France seeks lasting and lasting peace in Ukraine — Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had a conversation with his colleagues from the EU, as well as Canada, Iceland, and Norway, regarding Ukraine and security in Europe.
Macron declared unconditional support for Ukraine
The French president wrote about this on the social network X.
Je viens à nouveau d'avoir une longue conversation avec plusieurs collègues de l'Union européenne, ainsi que le Canada, l'Islande et la Norvège.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 19, 2025
La position de la France et de ses partenaires est claire et unie.
Nous souhaitons une paix en Ukraine qui soit durable et solide.… pic.twitter.com/W70hJyeyXV
The French leader also announced that efforts to achieve peace will continue in accordance with the following principles:
Ukraine must always be involved, and its rights will be respected.
Peace must be lasting and accompanied by reliable and verifiable guarantees.
It is necessary to take into account the security interests of Europeans.
