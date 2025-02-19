France seeks lasting and lasting peace in Ukraine — Macron
France seeks lasting and lasting peace in Ukraine — Macron

Emmanuel Macron
Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron said he had a conversation with his colleagues from the EU, as well as Canada, Iceland, and Norway, regarding Ukraine and security in Europe.

Points of attention

  • France, under the leadership of President Macron, is dedicated to securing lasting peace in Ukraine and supporting European security.
  • Macron stresses the need to respect Ukraine's rights and provide reliable guarantees for lasting peace.
  • Efforts towards peace include engaging Ukraine, addressing European security interests, and increasing defense spending.

Macron declared unconditional support for Ukraine

The French president wrote about this on the social network X.

I have just had another long conversation with several colleagues from the European Union, as well as Canada, Iceland and Norway. The position of France and its partners is clear and united. We want a lasting and lasting peace in Ukraine. We stand by Ukraine and will fulfill all our responsibilities to ensure peace and security in Europe. This is a fundamental interest of France, and I am its guarantor.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

The French leader also announced that efforts to achieve peace will continue in accordance with the following principles:

  • Ukraine must always be involved, and its rights will be respected.

  • Peace must be lasting and accompanied by reliable and verifiable guarantees.

  • It is necessary to take into account the security interests of Europeans.

"We are convinced of the need to increase our defense and security spending and to strengthen the capabilities of Europe and each of our countries. Decisions will be taken in the coming days and weeks," Macron concluded.

