The DPSU denied Lukashenka's statements about a new transfer of troops to the border with Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The DPSU denied Lukashenka's statements about a new transfer of troops to the border with Ukraine

The DPSU denied Lukashenka's statements about a new transfer of troops to the border with Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

The State Border Service of Ukraine stated that it does not record an increase in the number of equipment or personnel of the Belarusian troops near the border with Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The State Security Service asserts that there is no increase in the equipment and personnel of the Belarusian troops near the border with Ukraine.
  • Lukashenka's statements about the transfer of troops turned out to be a fake, which excessively inflates the information situation.
  • The situation on the border with Belarus remains stable, without changes.

Lukashenka's statements about another transfer of troops to the border with Ukraine are a fake

Colonel Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman of the DPSU, said that Lukashenko continues to inflame the information environment with aggressive statements that do not correspond to reality.

The situation on the border with the Republic of Belarus is unchanged. As we can see, Lukashenka's rhetoric does not change either, constantly escalating the situation with regular frequency to the liking of the terrorist country. "We are not currently observing an increase in equipment or personnel of Belarusian units near our border," noted Andriy Demchenko.

What preceded it

On August 18, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, announced that he had moved almost a third of his army to the border with Ukraine.

Seeing their (Ukraine's — ed.) aggressive policy, we brought in and stationed our military at certain points along the entire border, as it would be in case of war, defense. What's more, special services work there, special units — "Alfa", "Almaz" and others — are the most prepared, they do their job, — said Lukashenko.

In addition, Lukashenko believes that a significant number of Ukrainian troops are on the border with Belarus, because they think that "Putin will again advance from the territory of Belarus."

In response, I was forced to transfer almost a third of the army to reinforce what was already there, Lukashenko said.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Belarus transfers its own military equipment to the Russian army
Equipment of the Belarusian army
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Belarus, they are once again worried about the "tension" on the border with Ukraine
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Chrenin
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Belarus moved a third of its army to the border with Ukraine
Belarus moved a third of its army to the border with Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?