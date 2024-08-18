The DPSU denied Lukashenka's statements about a new transfer of troops to the border with Ukraine

The State Border Service of Ukraine stated that it does not record an increase in the number of equipment or personnel of the Belarusian troops near the border with Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The State Security Service asserts that there is no increase in the equipment and personnel of the Belarusian troops near the border with Ukraine.
- Lukashenka's statements about the transfer of troops turned out to be a fake, which excessively inflates the information situation.
- The situation on the border with Belarus remains stable, without changes.
Lukashenka's statements about another transfer of troops to the border with Ukraine are a fake
Colonel Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman of the DPSU, said that Lukashenko continues to inflame the information environment with aggressive statements that do not correspond to reality.
What preceded it
On August 18, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, announced that he had moved almost a third of his army to the border with Ukraine.
In addition, Lukashenko believes that a significant number of Ukrainian troops are on the border with Belarus, because they think that "Putin will again advance from the territory of Belarus."
