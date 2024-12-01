Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad claims that his army will be able to "defeat and destroy" the Islamist rebels, who have been conducting a successful offensive against the country's authorities for several days.

How Assad comments on the uprising in Syria

The press office of the president said that the so-called president of Syria had a telephone conversation with the president of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In the center of their negotiations were the events of the last days.

Syria continues to defend its stability and territorial integrity against all terrorists and their supporters and is able, with the help of its allies and friends, to defeat and destroy them, regardless of how serious their terrorist attacks are, the press service of the Syrian dictator claims. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that Bashar Assad had a conversation with the head of the self-proclaimed Abkhazia, Badra Gunba.

During this conversation, he also assured of his future victory.

We note that terrorists do not represent people or institutions, they only represent the agencies that manage and support them, Assad's team complains. Share

Photo: screenshot

How the Russian Federation comments on the events in Syria

What is important to understand is that panic immediately began in Russia after the rebellion in Syria broke out again after 4 years of relative calm.

According to political scientists, a new stage of the civil war has de facto started.

On November 30, the rebels took control of one of the largest cities, Aleppo.

Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov was one of the first to react to such an unexpected development, but his statement was restrained and general.

Of course, this is an encroachment on Syria's sovereignty in this region, Putin's representative lied. Share

He also added that official Moscow advocates that the "Syrian authorities quickly restore order" in the region.