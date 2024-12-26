Assad regime supporters kill 14 police officers in Syria

In the Syrian province of Tartus, 14 police officers were killed and 10 others wounded in an attack carried out by forces loyal to the ousted regime of Bashar al-Assad.

What is known about the attack on police officers in Syria?

The ambush reportedly took place in the countryside of Tartus. The attack came amid widespread unrest and demonstrations in various parts of the country that erupted after the overthrow of Assad more than two weeks ago.

The interior minister said the attack was carried out by "remnants" of the Assad regime. He vowed to take tough measures against those who threaten the country's security and the lives of its citizens.

On the eve of the Syrian police imposed a nighttime curfew in the city of Homs due to protests led by representatives of the Muslim minorities — Alawites and Shiites. These demonstrations, according to local residents, have become the largest in the past two weeks.

The minister noted that the Syrian authorities will continue to maintain order in the country and will respond to any attempts to destabilize the situation.

Syrian rebels capture Damascus

A large-scale military operation by opposition forces against government troops took place in Syria. The Syrian opposition launched an active offensive on the morning of November 27 and, after two days of clashes, took control of 56 settlements in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib and approached the outskirts of Aleppo.

On November 30, Russian aircraft carried out airstrikes on the city of Aleppo, the center of which had been taken by Syrian rebels, for the first time since 2016. At the same time, Russia promised the Assad regime additional military assistance.

On December 7, Syrian opposition forces announced they had taken control of the city of Daraa, located in the southwest of the country. Later, the rebels said they had entered the country's capital, Damascus, and declared the fall of the government of dictator Bashar al-Assad.