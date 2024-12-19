Russia transfers air defense systems and other weapons from Syria to Libya — photo

Russia is withdrawing air defense systems, troops and other weapons from military bases in Syria and moving them to Libya, as Moscow tries to maintain its influence in the Middle East.

How Moscow Began Transferring Arms from Syria to Lebanon

As the publication notes, Russian cargo planes delivered air defense equipment, including radars for the S-400 and S-300 systems, from Syria to military bases in eastern Libya.

These bases are controlled by the Kremlin's ally, the commander-in-chief of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar.

Photo — www.wsj.com

In addition to air defenses, Russia has withdrawn military aircraft and other weapons from Syria. Thus, Moscow is trying to maintain its influence in the Middle East, which was previously ensured through support for the Bashar Assad regime. Now the Kremlin is relying on a partnership with Haftar in Libya.

Photo — www.wsj.com

Russia has had a long-standing presence in Libya, notably through the Wagner Group, which has close ties to Haftar and whose fighters use his army's facilities as transit points for operations in other African countries. Share

American officials note that it is not yet known whether the transferred weapons systems, including S-400 components, will remain in Libya or will be returned to Russia at a later date.

All Russian military bases in Syria may be closed

As stated by the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, some foreign ministers of EU countries insist that Syria be freed from the Russian military presence.

They believe that this should be one of the conditions for recognizing the country's new leadership. According to Kallas, this issue will be considered during meetings with representatives of the Syrian authorities, when they take place.

She also said that the EU had presented the rebels who ousted Bashar al-Assad with a list of conditions necessary for them to officially recognize the new government and establish diplomatic relations with it. The European Union had previously severed all diplomatic contacts with the Assad regime.