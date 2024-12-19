Russia transfers air defense systems and other weapons from Syria to Libya — photo

Russia is withdrawing air defense systems, troops and other weapons from military bases in Syria and moving them to Libya, as Moscow tries to maintain its influence in the Middle East.
Points of attention
- Russia is transferring air defense systems and other weapons from Syria to Libya to maintain its influence in the Middle East.
- In Libya, Russian cargo planes delivered radars for the S-400 and S-300 systems controlled by the alliance with Khalifa Haftar.
- The head of European diplomacy notes the need to free Syria from the Russian military presence in order to recognize the new government.
- Wagner PMC has close ties to Haftar in Libya and uses his facilities as transit points for operations in Africa.
- Russia is negotiating to retain its military bases in Syria, including the naval base in Tartus and the air base in Hmeimim.
How Moscow Began Transferring Arms from Syria to Lebanon
As the publication notes, Russian cargo planes delivered air defense equipment, including radars for the S-400 and S-300 systems, from Syria to military bases in eastern Libya.
These bases are controlled by the Kremlin's ally, the commander-in-chief of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar.
In addition to air defenses, Russia has withdrawn military aircraft and other weapons from Syria. Thus, Moscow is trying to maintain its influence in the Middle East, which was previously ensured through support for the Bashar Assad regime. Now the Kremlin is relying on a partnership with Haftar in Libya.
American officials note that it is not yet known whether the transferred weapons systems, including S-400 components, will remain in Libya or will be returned to Russia at a later date.
All Russian military bases in Syria may be closed
As stated by the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, some foreign ministers of EU countries insist that Syria be freed from the Russian military presence.
They believe that this should be one of the conditions for recognizing the country's new leadership. According to Kallas, this issue will be considered during meetings with representatives of the Syrian authorities, when they take place.
She also said that the EU had presented the rebels who ousted Bashar al-Assad with a list of conditions necessary for them to officially recognize the new government and establish diplomatic relations with it. The European Union had previously severed all diplomatic contacts with the Assad regime.
