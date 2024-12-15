The situation for Russian troops in Syria has deteriorated sharply

As Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to find out, the Russian invaders in Syria lack drinking water and food.

The Russians have new problems in Syria

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the withdrawal of the Russian contingent from remote areas of Syria is ongoing.

What is important to understand is that Russian soldiers are accompanied on some routes by armed groups opposing the Assad regime.

There are rumors circulating among Russian soldiers that Moscow has agreed to maintain a presence at the Syrian bases in Tartus and Hmeimim — the number is up to three thousand servicemen, the report says. Share

In addition, it is noted that problems with drinking water and food have been recorded at the indicated bases, as well as on Russian ships in the region.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the remnants of the aggressor country's group are waiting for military transport planes involved in the evacuation, which are supposed to deliver food.

On December 14, 2024, flights of two An-124-100 and two Il-76MD were scheduled from Chkalovsk to Khmeimim, GUR reports. Share

Photo: facebook.com/DefenceIntelligenceofUkraine

What is known about the activities of Russian PMCs in Syria?

As the GUR reported on December 14, mercenaries from the so-called Russian PMCs, in particular the “African Corps,” have appeared on the territory of the Arab country.

They were sent there to protect Russian units moving from deep inside Syria to bases on the coast.

In addition, it is noted that over the past 24 hours, about a thousand Russian soldiers have left Damascus in a column for Tartus and Hmeimim.