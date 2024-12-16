The European Union plans to discuss the issue of closing Russian military bases with the new leadership of Syria.

All Russian military bases in Syria may be closed

As stated by the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, some foreign ministers of EU countries insist that Syria be freed from the Russian military presence.

They believe that this should be one of the conditions for recognizing the country's new leadership. According to Kallas, this issue will be considered during meetings with representatives of the Syrian authorities, when they take place.

She also said that the EU had presented the rebels who ousted Bashar al-Assad with a list of conditions necessary for them to officially recognize the new government and establish diplomatic relations with it. The European Union had previously severed all diplomatic contacts with the Assad regime.

Meanwhile, Russia is negotiating with the new Syrian leadership to retain its military bases in the country. These include the naval base in Tartus, which is Russia's only strategic hub in the Mediterranean, and the air base in Khmeimim, which is used for operations in Africa, where Russia exerts political and economic influence.

How the Russians are retreating from Syria — GUR data

As noted in the GUR, the Russians created a caravan of transport aircraft and ships to evacuate military personnel, equipment, and weapons.

From the Khmeimim airbase, An-124 and Il-76MD aircraft are delivering cargo to the Ulyanovsk, Chkalovsky, and Privolzhsky airfields. At the same time, urgent dismantling of equipment and military facilities is underway in the port of Tartus.

Russian vessels are involved in the operation, including the dry cargo ship Sparta II and the large landing ship Alexander Shabalin. The landing ships Alexander Otrakovsky and Ivan Green, accompanied by the frigates Admiral Gorshkov and Admiral Golovko, also set off towards the Mediterranean Sea.

The GUR reports that several hundred Russian special forces have arrived in Tartus to ensure a retreat. At the same time, Russia is trying to reach agreements with anti-government forces in Syria on a safe exit from the region.

It is noteworthy that Russian diplomacy has changed its tone, refraining from traditional statements about "terrorists" and demonstrating neutral rhetoric, the GUR reported.

The situation in the region remains tense. Discontent among the Russian military is growing over the actions of the command, and one of the military bases is under siege.