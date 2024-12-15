Zelenskyy revealed the goal of negotiations with the new Syrian authorities

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is coordinating with allies and directly with Syria food aid to this country.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Syria — what is known

The President officially confirmed that on December 15, he discussed with our government officials, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Agriculture the issue of food aid under the "Grain from Ukraine" program, in particular, for Syria.

This is our humanitarian program, which has already done a lot to stabilize the food situation in difficult regions of the world. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that right now, Ukraine can significantly help Syrians with wheat, flour, oil and other necessary products.

What is important to understand is that they are the ones working globally to ensure food security.

"We are coordinating with partners and the Syrian side, deciding on logistics. We must support this region so that peace there can become a pillar for us in the movement towards real peace," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Share

Ukraine made a proposal to Syria

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga officially confirmed that Kyiv is ready to restore relations with Syria in the future.

This was his reaction to the fall of the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.

Assad (Bashar Assad, Syrian dictator — ed.) is a traitor. It has always been and will be so with all dictators who rely on Putin. He always betrays those who rely on him. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to the diplomat, the main goal now is to restore security in Syria and effectively protect people from violence.

Sibiga emphasized that it is very important to do everything possible to stabilize the region and ensure an inclusive political dialogue in Syria for the sake of functioning state institutions.