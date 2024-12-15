Zelenskyy revealed the goal of negotiations with the new Syrian authorities

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is coordinating with allies and directly with Syria food aid to this country.
Points of attention
- Ukraine coordinates food aid for Syria under the Grain from Ukraine program.
- Zelensky's team wants to help stabilize the food situation in the region.
- Andriy Sybiga emphasizes the importance of restoring security in Syria and promoting political dialogue.
Negotiations between Ukraine and Syria — what is known
The President officially confirmed that on December 15, he discussed with our government officials, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Agriculture the issue of food aid under the "Grain from Ukraine" program, in particular, for Syria.
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that right now, Ukraine can significantly help Syrians with wheat, flour, oil and other necessary products.
What is important to understand is that they are the ones working globally to ensure food security.
Ukraine made a proposal to Syria
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga officially confirmed that Kyiv is ready to restore relations with Syria in the future.
This was his reaction to the fall of the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.
According to the diplomat, the main goal now is to restore security in Syria and effectively protect people from violence.
Sibiga emphasized that it is very important to do everything possible to stabilize the region and ensure an inclusive political dialogue in Syria for the sake of functioning state institutions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-