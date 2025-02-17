Lavrov cynically declared the impossibility of territorial concessions to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Lavrov cynically declared the impossibility of territorial concessions to Ukraine

Lavrov
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The odious head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, cynically announced that in the event of the start of peace negotiations with Ukraine, the Kremlin will not discuss giving up the occupied territories.

Points of attention

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that Russia will not discuss giving up occupied territories in peace negotiations with Ukraine, sparking controversy.
  • Lavrov accuses Ukraine of terrorist acts in the occupied regions and questions the need for territorial concessions amidst alleged atrocities committed by Ukrainian forces.
  • The statement highlights the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with Lavrov emphasizing Moscow's stance on territorial integrity.

Russia is not going to leave the TOT of Ukraine

Putin's aide said this on February 17 at a press conference in Moscow.

He repeated traditional Kremlin narratives about the alleged oppression of Russian-speakers in Ukraine.

Look at the atrocities they are committing in the territories, and you want even some thought to be present at the settlement negotiations about whether some territories still need to be ceded? How should they be ceded — with Russians or without people, with only rare earth metals?

At the same time, he noted that Russia does not rule out US participation in the settlement in Ukraine, effectively calling the States a party to the war.

"We do not hide that such assistance is entirely possible, especially since the US has played a major role in the Ukrainian crisis from the beginning," the Russian diplomat falsely said.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will win the war. Lavrov's speech was publicly ridiculed in Norway
Lavrov was publicly disgraced again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
War criminal and liar. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded to Lavrov's new statements
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Lavrov
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lavrov unexpectedly lashed out with accusations against Bashar Assad
Assad comes under fire from Lavrov

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?