The odious head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, cynically announced that in the event of the start of peace negotiations with Ukraine, the Kremlin will not discuss giving up the occupied territories.
Points of attention
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that Russia will not discuss giving up occupied territories in peace negotiations with Ukraine, sparking controversy.
- Lavrov accuses Ukraine of terrorist acts in the occupied regions and questions the need for territorial concessions amidst alleged atrocities committed by Ukrainian forces.
- The statement highlights the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with Lavrov emphasizing Moscow's stance on territorial integrity.
Russia is not going to leave the TOT of Ukraine
Putin's aide said this on February 17 at a press conference in Moscow.
He repeated traditional Kremlin narratives about the alleged oppression of Russian-speakers in Ukraine.
At the same time, he noted that Russia does not rule out US participation in the settlement in Ukraine, effectively calling the States a party to the war.
"We do not hide that such assistance is entirely possible, especially since the US has played a major role in the Ukrainian crisis from the beginning," the Russian diplomat falsely said.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-