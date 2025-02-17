The odious head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, cynically announced that in the event of the start of peace negotiations with Ukraine, the Kremlin will not discuss giving up the occupied territories.

Russia is not going to leave the TOT of Ukraine

Putin's aide said this on February 17 at a press conference in Moscow.

He repeated traditional Kremlin narratives about the alleged oppression of Russian-speakers in Ukraine.

Look at the atrocities they are committing in the territories, and you want even some thought to be present at the settlement negotiations about whether some territories still need to be ceded? How should they be ceded — with Russians or without people, with only rare earth metals? Share

At the same time, he noted that Russia does not rule out US participation in the settlement in Ukraine, effectively calling the States a party to the war.