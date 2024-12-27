War criminal and liar. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded to Lavrov's new statements
Ukraine
War criminal and liar. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded to Lavrov's new statements

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is a “pathological liar” and his statement about “France’s appeal to discuss Ukraine without Ukraine” is aimed at sowing discord.

  • The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accuses Sergei Lavrov of being a pathological liar and war criminal, criticizing his attempts to sow discord among allies.
  • Lavrov's false statements regarding France and Ukraine are condemned as part of Russia's strategy to create division and spread disinformation.
  • US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken criticized Lavrov's manipulative speech at the OSCE Ministerial Council, highlighting Lavrov's lies about security and Putin's aggressive intentions towards Ukraine.
  • The Ukrainian spokesperson emphasizes that trusting Lavrov's words would be a disrespect to oneself, pointing out his denial of atrocities in Ukraine as staged events.
  • The overall narrative portrays Lavrov as unreliable and deceptive, with a clear agenda to undermine Ukraine's reputation and create conflict within alliances.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to Lavrov's false statements regarding France and Ukraine

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, at a briefing.

We believe that there is no reason to believe another Russian lie, but there is reason to trust our partners. We continue to trust them. The purpose of these comments is clear: to sow discord between Ukraine and France, between Ukraine and its allies. This is Russia's overall strategy, which they constantly adhere to.

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is not only a criminal guilty of the crime of aggression against Ukraine, but also a "pathological liar."

This is a man who declared that the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, the atrocities of the Russians in Bucha were all staged, fakes. It seems to me that after all these words, to accept his revelations is to disrespect yourself.

As reported, the day before, the Foreign Minister of the aggressor country, Sergei Lavrov, claimed that France had allegedly approached Russia with a proposal to establish a dialogue about the war without Ukraine.

Blinken condemned Lavrov's manipulative speech at the OSCE

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the odious one, spread a "tsunami of disinformation" at a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council on December 5, primarily regarding Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, and at the same time did not show the courtesy to listen to other ministers, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said.

"I regret that our colleague, Lavrov, left the room without having the courtesy to listen to us as we listened to him. Of course, our Russian colleague is very skillful at immersing the audience in a tsunami of disinformation. I will not analyze in detail everything he said, but I will note only two points," Blinken reacted to the Russian minister's lie.

In particular, he pointed to Lavrov's words about the "indivisibility of security."

This is not about Russia's security and never has been. This is about Putin's imperial project to wipe Ukraine off the map.

