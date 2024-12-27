Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is a “pathological liar” and his statement about “France’s appeal to discuss Ukraine without Ukraine” is aimed at sowing discord.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to Lavrov's false statements regarding France and Ukraine

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, at a briefing.

We believe that there is no reason to believe another Russian lie, but there is reason to trust our partners. We continue to trust them. The purpose of these comments is clear: to sow discord between Ukraine and France, between Ukraine and its allies. This is Russia's overall strategy, which they constantly adhere to. Share

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is not only a criminal guilty of the crime of aggression against Ukraine, but also a "pathological liar."

This is a man who declared that the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, the atrocities of the Russians in Bucha were all staged, fakes. It seems to me that after all these words, to accept his revelations is to disrespect yourself.

As reported, the day before, the Foreign Minister of the aggressor country, Sergei Lavrov, claimed that France had allegedly approached Russia with a proposal to establish a dialogue about the war without Ukraine.

Blinken condemned Lavrov's manipulative speech at the OSCE

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the odious one, spread a "tsunami of disinformation" at a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council on December 5, primarily regarding Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, and at the same time did not show the courtesy to listen to other ministers, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said.

"I regret that our colleague, Lavrov, left the room without having the courtesy to listen to us as we listened to him. Of course, our Russian colleague is very skillful at immersing the audience in a tsunami of disinformation. I will not analyze in detail everything he said, but I will note only two points," Blinken reacted to the Russian minister's lie. Share

In particular, he pointed to Lavrov's words about the "indivisibility of security."