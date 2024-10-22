We will not back down. Poland publicly humiliated Lavrov's team

On October 22, the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, officially announced the closure of the Russian Consulate General in the city of Poznan.
- Poland is trying to protect itself from the hybrid war waged by the Russian Federation.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyi expressed hope for the positive development of relations with Poland during the country's presidency of the EU.
- Poland and Ukraine protect their own interests, but communicate civilly.
Poland closes another consulate of the Russian Federation
The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry explained the need to close the Russian Consulate General in Poznan.
He drew attention to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is waging a hybrid war and making sabotage attempts on Polish territory.
What is important to understand is that there are three consulates of Russia in Poland — in addition to Poznań, they are Krakow and Gdansk.
Sikorsky hinted at the closure of the Russian consulate earlier, announcing a decision to counter sabotage by Moscow on Polish territory.
Zelensky commented on the current relations with Poland
According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, he hopes for further positive development of relations with Poland with the start of the neighboring country's presidency in the EU.
Considering the fact that Poland is our neighbor, Ukraine will in any case receive more positives from the Polish presidency.
Volodymyr Zelensky drew attention to the fact that both Kyiv and Warsaw have their own interests, and it is important that both states communicate with each other in a civilized manner.
