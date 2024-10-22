We will not back down. Poland publicly humiliated Lavrov's team

On October 22, the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, officially announced the closure of the Russian Consulate General in the city of Poznan.

Poland closes another consulate of the Russian Federation

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry explained the need to close the Russian Consulate General in Poznan.

He drew attention to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is waging a hybrid war and making sabotage attempts on Polish territory.

As the Minister of Foreign Affairs, it is my duty to respond decisively. The first step is to close the Russian consulate in Poznań. We will not retreat a single step. We defend the Republic of Poland, we defend the Poles. Radoslav Sikorskyi Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

What is important to understand is that there are three consulates of Russia in Poland — in addition to Poznań, they are Krakow and Gdansk.

Rosja prowadzi wojnę hybrydową. Dopuszcza się prób dywersji na terenie Polski. Jako Minister Spraw Zagranicznych moim obowiązkiem jest stanowczo zareagować. Pierwszy krok to zamknięcie Konsulatu Rosji w Poznaniu.



Sikorsky hinted at the closure of the Russian consulate earlier, announcing a decision to counter sabotage by Moscow on Polish territory.

Zelensky commented on the current relations with Poland

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, he hopes for further positive development of relations with Poland with the start of the neighboring country's presidency in the EU.

Considering the fact that Poland is our neighbor, Ukraine will in any case receive more positives from the Polish presidency.

Down or up — it changes. The main thing is not to be smooth, you know, like on a cardiogram, — answered the president when asked whether relations with Poland are moving downwards and whether Poland's presidency of the Council of the EU will become a challenge for Ukraine. Share

Volodymyr Zelensky drew attention to the fact that both Kyiv and Warsaw have their own interests, and it is important that both states communicate with each other in a civilized manner.