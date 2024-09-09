On September 9, at the meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Persian Gulf, the odious Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Serhiy Lavrov, criticized the Peace Formula proposed by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, "numerous ideas floating around Zelenskyi's formula, as a rule, begin with the words that it is necessary to stop hostilities and fulfill international rights, with a view to ensuring the territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Putin's henchman believes that Zelenskiy's initiative has been known for a long time, it has already shocked everyone, this is an ultimatum for clean water"

"And the fact that the West clings to this ultimatum means only one thing: the West does not want to negotiate honestly. The West wants to continue to do everything to bring Russia, as they hope, to a situation where it will be possible to announce the task of a strategic defeat for us on battlefield

Also, Lavrov traditionally called Ukrainians neo-Nazis and assured that Russia never wanted to conquer anyone, but simply "defended the rights of the people."

We never wanted someone else's land, we just wanted people who are an integral part of the Russian world, Russian culture, Russian language, history, and religion to be treated humanely, as required by international law and numerous conventions about human rights, about the rights of national minorities, and as required, first of all, by the Charter of the United Nations," Lavrov said cynically.

At the end of August, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Serhiy Lavrov said that the Russian Federation "will not bite" on the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi. According to him, the occupying country wants negotiations "without ultimatums".

During a conversation with the press, Lavrov called the peace formula offered by Ukraine "absolutely unpromising and a dead end."

Earlier, Lavrov spoke about the possibility of peace talks regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. As the odious diplomat said, "after the attacks on the Kursk region began — not even an attack, but an invasion of the territory of the Kursk region — there is no question of any negotiations."