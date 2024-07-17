The representative of the State Department, Matthew Miller, emphasised that official Washington will always support Ukraine "in all possible ways", ignoring threats from the team of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Lavrov once again failed to intimidate the American authorities

According to Miller, it is Ukraine that should be at the forefront of any diplomacy aimed at ending the war, because it is a victim of aggression.

It is their territory that is occupied; their people are being killed in a war that they did not start, but from which they have been suffering for ten years, emphasised the representative of the State Department.

In addition, he added that he considers the new statements of the scandalous head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, to be an "illegal point of view".

As is known, the latter began to cynically claim that the political and diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine "must be accompanied by concrete steps to remove threats to the Russian Federation that originate from the Western, Euro-Atlantic direction."

Matthew Miller once again reminded Lavrov that no one has ever threatened the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, "neither before the invasion of Ukraine in 2014, nor before the full-scale invasion of 2022."

The US promises to continue cooperation with Ukraine

There was no military threat. No one has threatened to seize Russian territory, so we reject that view and will continue to work with our Ukrainian partners to finally end this conflict with a just peace — not just peace, but a just and lasting peace. Matthew Miller Representative of the State Department

The American diplomat also hopes that China, as the Russians' strategic partner, will be able to play a "more productive role" in ending the war.

According to him, it should be a role that recognises the aggressor and the victim.