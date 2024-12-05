Tsunami of misinformation. Blinken gave an assessment of Lavrov's speech at the Council of Ministers of the OSCE

At the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the OSCE on December 5, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the odious Sergey Lavrov, spread a "tsunami of misinformation", primarily regarding Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, and at the same time did not show the courtesy to listen to other ministers. This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Blinken condemned Lavrov's manipulative speech at the OSCE

I regret that our colleague, Lavrov, left the room without showing the courtesy to listen to us as we listened to him. Of course, our Russian colleague very skillfully immerses listeners in a tsunami of misinformation. I will not analyze in detail everything he said, but I will note only two points, — Blinken reacted to the lies of the Russian minister. Share

In particular, he pointed to Lavrov's words about the "indivisibility of security".

This is correct, but it cannot and should not be a one-way street, useful for Russia, but not for Ukraine. Let us not deceive ourselves and let him or anyone else deceive us. This is not about Russia's security and never was about it. This is about Putin's imperial project to wipe Ukraine off the map. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

Against this background, the American Secretary of State pointed to the statements of the Russian dictator himself, made by him more than once in the direction of Ukraine. He recalled how Putin said back in 2008 at the NATO summit that Ukraine is not a state, and later in 2014, after the illegal annexation of Crimea, he claimed that Russians and Ukrainians are "one nation."

Later in 2021, before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, Putin once again rejected the idea of a separate Ukrainian people and nation, and a few months ago he again called Ukraine an "artificial state".

That's what it's about. And so it has always been. And that is why we must stand up to it.

He also commented on the statement of the head of foreign affairs of the Russian aggressor state about the sovereign right of each member state to make its own choice.

This is exactly what it is about: the sovereign right of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people to make their own choices about the future, and not to allow those choices to be made in and for Moscow. Share

Lavrov cynically accused the West of colonialism

Lavrov falsely stated that the West's decision to push its neo-colonial hegemony at any cost was embodied in the "Ukrainian conflict, ignited to suppress Russia, inflicting a "strategic defeat" on it on the battlefield."

And he called the OSCE "a victim of the course to subjugate Europe to the United States with the help of Euro-Atlantic concepts of security."