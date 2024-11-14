The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Serhiy Lavrov, complained about difficulties in maintaining his plane due to sanctions. In particular, he stated that even "friendly" countries refuse to refuel the plane he uses.

Lavrov's plane is not refueled because of sanctions against the Russian Federation

As Lavrov stated, he is provided with IL-96 for flights, but even in "friendly" countries there are problems with refueling.

He gave the example of a trip to South Africa in 2023 when, while representing Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, he faced difficulties with the return flight.

There it turned out that almost all companies engaged in refueling with aviation fuel do not belong to the country, Lavrov said. Share

The minister noted a similar situation during his visit to Brazil, where he had to fly to a meeting with President Luiz Lula da Silva aboard his colleague Mauro Vieira due to the impossibility of refueling.

Lavrov noted that this situation "annoys" him and expressed the opinion that "friendly" countries will be "forced to fear" secondary sanctions for some time, since some of them are still influenced by "neo-colonialism".

What is known about the preparation of the EU 15 package of sanctions against Russia

It is noted that a preliminary review of the proposals is currently underway, after which the European Commission will begin holding meetings with diplomats of EU member states to discuss the text of new sanctions against Russia for their further consideration and adoption by the Eurocouncil.

Journalists predict that a new package of anti-Russian sanctions will be prepared before the third anniversary of the invasion of the criminal army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

According to the journalists of the publication, the Baltic countries and Poland are demanding from the EU leadership to introduce a ban on the supply of Russian liquefied gas and against the nuclear energy of the aggressor country.

At the same time, the countries of Northern Europe are demanding tough sanctions against Russia's shadow oil fleet, which works to circumvent Western sanctions.

According to the head of EU foreign diplomacy, Josep Borrell, the 15th package of sanctions will mainly be aimed at countering Russia's purchase of dual-purpose goods.

This may lead to the fact that companies from China, India, Turkey and the UAE will be on the "black list" of the EU.

In addition, such a decision will significantly increase the pressure on exporters of prohibited EU technologies to Central Asian countries, which re-export them to Russia.