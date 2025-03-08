DIU attacked an oil refinery complex in the Leningrad region of Russia — sources
DIU attacked an oil refinery complex in the Leningrad region of Russia — sources

New “bavovna” in the Leningrad region — all the details
Source:  online.ua

On the night of March 8, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine organized a new powerful “cotton” in the Leningrad region of the aggressor country Russia. Drones struck another blow at the enemy’s oil refining facilities. Online.UA reports this with reference to its sources in the DIU.

Points of attention

  • The significance of Kirishnefteorgsintez in the Kremlin's oil industry and its role in supplying the Russian occupation army highlight the strategic importance of the attack.
  • The confirmation of the strike by the governor of the Leningrad region underscores the impact of the Ukrainian operations on Russian territories.

According to military intelligence insiders, on the night of March 8, Ukrainian strike drones attacked the Kirishnefteorgsintez enterprise in the Kirish district of the Leningrad region of Russia.

It is worth noting that this enemy facility was first attacked by Ukraine a year ago.

Local residents said that the explosions at the Russian enterprise occurred around 6:00 AM.

Photo: screenshot

It is also known that at least one of the tanks at the specified facility was damaged as a result of a powerful DIU attack.

The fact of the strike has already been confirmed by the so-called governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko.

The latter traditionally lied that Russian air defense was able to repel a new Ukrainian air attack.

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that Kirishnefteorgsintez is an important enterprise in the Kremlin's oil refining industry. In addition, it participates in supplying the Russian occupation army.

Despite everything, the Main Intelligence Directorate continues to dismantle the aggressor's hydrocarbon industry, depriving the Russian military machine of its "blood circulation system," Online.UA insiders at the DIU emphasized.

Photo: screenshot

