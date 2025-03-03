Launching 500 Shahids at the same time. DIU revealed Russia's plans to escalate the war against Ukraine
Launching 500 Shahids at the same time. DIU revealed Russia's plans to escalate the war against Ukraine

Shahids
Source:  RBC Ukraine

Russia has increased its drone production, allowing it to use 150 to 200 drones in a single strike. It plans to launch 500 drones over Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Russia has significantly increased drone production, preparing to launch 500 drones simultaneously over Ukraine, posing a serious threat to Ukrainian air defense.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has disclosed Russia's plans for a potential escalation of the war, shedding light on the increased drone activities.
  • Major General Vadym Skibitsky revealed the extensive range of Russian drones, including combat strike, reconnaissance, false targets, and simulated targets, stating that it overwhelms the Ukrainian air defense system.

DIU revealed Russia's plans to escalate the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Military Development Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Vadym Skibitsky.

As Skibitsky noted, the Russians have significantly increased the production of unmanned aerial vehicles of various types.

If earlier, in 2023 - early 2024, we knew only one "Shahed", then "Geranium-1", "Geranium-2" and that's it. Today, the range of these unmanned aerial vehicles is so large that it is not always possible to count them on the fingers of one hand: "Geranium-1", "Geranium-2", "Harpy", "Gerbera", "Parody" and others.

Vadym Skibitsky

Vadym Skibitsky

Deputy Chief of the DIU, Major General

According to him, the types of drones currently in use include combat strike, reconnaissance, false targets, which are drones but without a combat load, there are simulated targets.

In fact, this simply overloads our air defense system. It is very difficult to distinguish where a drone is flying with a warhead and where it is without one.

Regarding the production of unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Russian Federation. This is Izhevsk, this is Yelabuga, this is the Kalashnikov concern. Now they have significantly increased the production of unmanned aerial vehicles. And this is what allows them to use from 150 to 200 unmanned aerial vehicles in one strike, Skibitsky explained.

Their plans include increasing the number of launch pads from which they will launch drones over our territory. According to the Russian command, if the plans for the first half of the year are implemented, they will be able to launch approximately 500 drones simultaneously.

More on the topic

