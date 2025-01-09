Air defense forces shot down 46 "shaheeds" during another Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of January 8-9, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using 70 Shahed attack drones and various types of simulator drones. None of the drones reached their targets.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, as of 09:00, it was confirmed that 46 Shahed attack UAVs and other drones were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

24 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The downed drones damaged private homes in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions. According to the Air Force, the drones were launched from the areas of the Russian cities of Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

To repel the attack, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on the Chernihiv region?

As stated by the head of the Cherkasy OVA, Ihor Taburets, 5 Russian drones were destroyed in the sky over the Cherkasy region.