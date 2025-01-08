Air defense forces shoot down 41 drones during new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shoot down 41 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Report on the Results of Their Work
Читати українською

On the night of January 7-8, the aggressor country Russia attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with a large number of attack UAVs. Air defense forces managed to destroy almost all enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • For the new attack, the enemy used 64 drones of various types.
  • Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and other units were involved in the destruction of the targets.
  • New enemy attacks have caused damage and injuries among the civilian population in Sumy region.

Air Defense Forces Report on the Results of Their Work

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that a new attack by the Russian army began at 7:30 p.m. on January 7.

This time, the aggressor country used 64 “Shahed” attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to the defenders, as of 09:00, 41 “Shahed” UAVs and drones of other types had been successfully shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions.

22 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences), three of them flew towards Russia, one to Belarus. Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

Russians attacked Sumy region again

During the night and morning, Russian invaders launched 7 strikes on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region.

As a result of new hostile attacks in the Shostka community, one person was injured, reports Sumy OVA

Shostka community: a VOG was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion). As a result of the shelling, 1 civilian was injured and a private house was damaged, the official statement says.

In addition, the Russians dropped fragmentation grenades from a drone in the Velykypysarivska, Esmanska, and Bilopilska communities. A total of 7 explosions were heard.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Huge losses. What price Russia paid for local successes
Russia's achievements on the battlefield should not be overestimated
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine is preparing for a missile attack on Moscow, but there is a nuance
Ukraine cannot rely solely on the help of allies
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones attacked an oil depot in Engels, Russia — video
Drones attacked an oil depot in Engels, Russia — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?