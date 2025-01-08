Air defense forces shoot down 41 drones during new Russian attack

On the night of January 7-8, the aggressor country Russia attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with a large number of attack UAVs. Air defense forces managed to destroy almost all enemy targets.
Points of attention
- For the new attack, the enemy used 64 drones of various types.
- Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and other units were involved in the destruction of the targets.
- New enemy attacks have caused damage and injuries among the civilian population in Sumy region.
Air Defense Forces Report on the Results of Their Work
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that a new attack by the Russian army began at 7:30 p.m. on January 7.
This time, the aggressor country used 64 “Shahed” attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
According to the defenders, as of 09:00, 41 “Shahed” UAVs and drones of other types had been successfully shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions.
Russians attacked Sumy region again
During the night and morning, Russian invaders launched 7 strikes on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region.
As a result of new hostile attacks in the Shostka community, one person was injured, reports Sumy OVA
In addition, the Russians dropped fragmentation grenades from a drone in the Velykypysarivska, Esmanska, and Bilopilska communities. A total of 7 explosions were heard.
