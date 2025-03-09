While the situation on the front remains tense and difficult, Europe has the resources to ensure Ukraine's victory on the battlefield. However, this requires a decision that is still being debated among Kyiv's allies.

The EU has enough money to defeat Russia

Journalists point out that Russian dictator Putin and his troops are now in a much worse position than many players on the international stage think.

This is a chance for Europe to help Ukraine finally finish off the aggressor country, Russia, while there is still a chance.

Recently, EU countries announced the development of their own peace plan for Ukraine, but this is not enough.

As former British Ambassador to the US and former National Security Advisor Kim Darroch and the UK's first envoy on climate change from 2006 to 2012, John Ashton, point out, Europe must go further on this issue.