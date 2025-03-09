Ukraine can defeat Russia. What is known about the EU's main trump card?
The EU has enough money to defeat Russia
Source:  The Telegraph

While the situation on the front remains tense and difficult, Europe has the resources to ensure Ukraine's victory on the battlefield. However, this requires a decision that is still being debated among Kyiv's allies.

Points of attention

  • European banks hold nearly $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, presenting a substantial opportunity to provide crucial support to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.
  • The time is ripe for Europe to step up and assist Ukraine in finally defeating the aggressor country, Russia, while the window of opportunity remains open.

Journalists point out that Russian dictator Putin and his troops are now in a much worse position than many players on the international stage think.

This is a chance for Europe to help Ukraine finally finish off the aggressor country, Russia, while there is still a chance.

Recently, EU countries announced the development of their own peace plan for Ukraine, but this is not enough.

As former British Ambassador to the US and former National Security Advisor Kim Darroch and the UK's first envoy on climate change from 2006 to 2012, John Ashton, point out, Europe must go further on this issue.

In such conditions, Zelensky urgently needs a new card to play. Allies in Europe can provide such a card. European banks have at their disposal almost $ 300 billion in frozen Russian assets. They are already providing loans to Ukraine, secured by interest on these assets, but have not yet mobilized the capital itself. Now is the time to do it.

