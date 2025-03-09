On March 8, information emerged that Ukrainian soldiers had set a death trap for Russian invaders in the Kursk region. Units of the Airborne Assault Forces have already published a video of them destroying Russian special forces moving along the branch of the gas pipeline towards Sudzhi.
Points of attention
- Missile and artillery strikes, along with the use of unmanned systems, were instrumental in neutralizing the enemy forces in Kurshchyna.
- Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Myroslav Gai highlighted the strategic brilliance of Ukraine's airborne assault brigades, leading to the destruction of 80% of the enemy forces.
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted a new operation by the Russian army
According to Ukrainian soldiers, in the Kursk region, combined sabotage and assault groups of Russians moved along a branch of the gas pipeline in order to gain a foothold on the outskirts of the city of Sudzha.
However, Ukrainian paratroopers discovered the enemy forces in time. This was achieved by aerial reconnaissance units of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
On March 8, Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Myroslav Gai spoke about the developments in the Russian Kursk region.
According to him, the command of one of Ukraine's airborne assault brigades skillfully used the intelligence received in advance about the enemy's plans.
In total, 80% of the enemy forces were destroyed.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-