Dozens of drones attacked 8 regions of Russia at once and for the first time Chuvashia
Category
Events
Publication date

Dozens of drones attacked 8 regions of Russia at once and for the first time Chuvashia

Drone attack on Russia on March 9 - what is known
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of March 9, powerful explosions thundered in many regions of the aggressor country, Russia. The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that their air defense was able to destroy 88 attack drones that attacked 8 regions.

Points of attention

  • Details reveal the interception of Ukrainian UAVs over various regions including Belgorod, Lipetsk, Rostov, and Voronezh among others.
  • The recent drone attack highlights the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, posing threats to critical infrastructure.

Drone attack on Russia on March 9 — what is known

The press service of the Russian Defense Ministry claims that Ukrainian UAVs were allegedly intercepted and destroyed from 8 p.m. on March 8 to 7 a.m. on March 9, Moscow time.

According to representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry, 52 attack drones were allegedly neutralized over the territory of the Belgorod region.

13 UAVs over the Lipetsk region, nine UAVs over the territory of the Rostov region, eight drones over the territory of the Voronezh region, three UAVs over the territory of the Astrakhan region.

In addition, it is indicated that one UAV is flying over the territories of the Krasnodar Territory, Ryazan, and Kursk Regions.

Ukrainian drones also targeted refineries in Ryazan and Lipetsk.

According to the Russian authorities, Chuvashia was attacked for the first time by a drone — it fell on the territory of an oil depot that is being reconstructed. This is the territory of the FMCU "Burevisnik Combine".

It is worth noting that there were no injuries or deaths.

The number of combat clashes on the front has increased sharply

