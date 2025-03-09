Dozens of drones attacked 8 regions of Russia at once and for the first time Chuvashia

On the night of March 9, powerful explosions thundered in many regions of the aggressor country, Russia. The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that their air defense was able to destroy 88 attack drones that attacked 8 regions.
Drone attack on Russia on March 9 — what is known
The press service of the Russian Defense Ministry claims that Ukrainian UAVs were allegedly intercepted and destroyed from 8 p.m. on March 8 to 7 a.m. on March 9, Moscow time.
According to representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry, 52 attack drones were allegedly neutralized over the territory of the Belgorod region.
In addition, it is indicated that one UAV is flying over the territories of the Krasnodar Territory, Ryazan, and Kursk Regions.
Ukrainian drones also targeted refineries in Ryazan and Lipetsk.
According to the Russian authorities, Chuvashia was attacked for the first time by a drone — it fell on the territory of an oil depot that is being reconstructed. This is the territory of the FMCU "Burevisnik Combine".
It is worth noting that there were no injuries or deaths.
