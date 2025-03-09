The number of combat clashes on the front has increased sharply

Over the past 24 hours, there have been 167 combat clashes between the Russian army and the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully eliminated 1,180 Russian invaders, as well as 6 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 58 artillery systems, and three enemy MLRS.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 9, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/09/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 885130 (+1180) people,

tanks — 10274 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,360 (+14) units,

artillery systems — 24,206 (+58) units,

MLRS — 1310 (+3) units,

air defense systems — 1101 (+2) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 28,362 (+190) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 39933 (+142) units,

special equipment — 3773 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russian army launched three missile and 83 air strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, used three missiles and dropped 103 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 6,200 attacks, 217 of them from multiple rocket launchers. The Russians used 3,229 kamikaze drones for new attacks.