General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The number of combat clashes on the front has increased sharply
Over the past 24 hours, there have been 167 combat clashes between the Russian army and the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully eliminated 1,180 Russian invaders, as well as 6 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 58 artillery systems, and three enemy MLRS.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the relentless attacks by the Russian army, including missile strikes, air strikes, and the use of kamikaze drones.
  • Despite the challenges, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to strike back, hitting key areas of concentration of Russian equipment and forcing the invaders to retreat in certain instances.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 9, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/09/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 885130 (+1180) people,

  • tanks — 10274 (+6) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,360 (+14) units,

  • artillery systems — 24,206 (+58) units,

  • MLRS — 1310 (+3) units,

  • air defense systems — 1101 (+2) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 28,362 (+190) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 39933 (+142) units,

  • special equipment — 3773 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russian army launched three missile and 83 air strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, used three missiles and dropped 103 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 6,200 attacks, 217 of them from multiple rocket launchers. The Russians used 3,229 kamikaze drones for new attacks.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck 18 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two artillery pieces, and two UAV control points of the Russian invaders.

