Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Report Disarming 110 Russian Drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Report Disarming 110 Russian Drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 9 — first details
Читати українською

Russia continues to terrorize peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. On the night of March 9, the enemy carried out an air attack with 119 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • As of 09:00, 73 attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in multiple regions, with no negative consequences from the 37 enemy drones-simulators lost in location.
  • Donetsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Zaporizhia regions were among those targeted in the enemy attack, showcasing the widespread impact of the conflict.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 9 — first details

The Russians launched a new air attack at 7:00 PM on March 8.

The enemy launched drones from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.

This time, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 73 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Mykolaiv regions.

The Ukrainian Air Force also indicates that 37 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Donetsk region, Kharkiv region, Poltava region, Cherkasy region, Sumy region, and Zaporizhia region came under enemy attack.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
God loves the Trinity. Ukraine is preparing a new "gift" for Putin
Crimean bridge again at risk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The number of combat clashes on the front has increased sharply
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The number of combat clashes on the front has increased sharply
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Dozens of drones attacked 8 regions of Russia at once and for the first time Chuvashia
Drone attack on Russia on March 9 - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?