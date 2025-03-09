Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Report Disarming 110 Russian Drones

Russia continues to terrorize peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. On the night of March 9, the enemy carried out an air attack with 119 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 9 — first details

The Russians launched a new air attack at 7:00 PM on March 8.

The enemy launched drones from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.

This time, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 73 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Mykolaiv regions.

The Ukrainian Air Force also indicates that 37 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Donetsk region, Kharkiv region, Poltava region, Cherkasy region, Sumy region, and Zaporizhia region came under enemy attack.