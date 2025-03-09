Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Report Disarming 110 Russian Drones

Russia continues to terrorize peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. On the night of March 9, the enemy carried out an air attack with 119 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones.
Points of attention
- As of 09:00, 73 attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in multiple regions, with no negative consequences from the 37 enemy drones-simulators lost in location.
- Donetsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Zaporizhia regions were among those targeted in the enemy attack, showcasing the widespread impact of the conflict.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 9 — first details
The Russians launched a new air attack at 7:00 PM on March 8.
The enemy launched drones from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.
This time, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force also indicates that 37 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
The Donetsk region, Kharkiv region, Poltava region, Cherkasy region, Sumy region, and Zaporizhia region came under enemy attack.
