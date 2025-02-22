Possible Starlink shutdown for Ukraine — Poland sees no reason
Possible Starlink shutdown for Ukraine — Poland sees no reason

Source:  online.ua

Warsaw purchased Starlink terminals for Ukraine, pays and will continue to pay for satellite Internet, and therefore sees no reason to terminate the business contract to which Poland is a party.

Points of attention

  • Poland remains steadfast in its commitment to providing Starlink satellite internet services to Ukraine, with Deputy Prime Minister dispelling speculations of a shutdown.
  • Despite concerns raised in negotiations, Poland affirms its ongoing support by continuing to pay for satellite internet services for Ukrainian users.
  • The Deputy Prime Minister of Poland stated his disbelief in terminating the business contract for Starlink services, highlighting the critical role they play in providing connectivity.

Poland reassures Ukrainians about Starlink

This was written about on the social network X by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski.

Poland bought Starlink terminals, which it transferred to Ukraine. We pay and will continue to pay a subscription fee for satellite Internet for Ukraine. I cannot imagine that someone could decide to terminate a business contract for the provision of a commercial service to which Poland is a party.

As reported, Reuters previously wrote that American negotiators, in the context of the minerals agreement, raised the issue of the possibility of restricting Ukraine's access to Space X's Starlink satellite internet system.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, commented on the information about the alleged possibility of disabling the Starlink satellite Internet system, noting alternatives. According to him, "firstly, they are not disabling it, and secondly, there are alternative things that are working on the front line."

