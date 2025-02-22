Possible Starlink shutdown for Ukraine — Poland sees no reason

Warsaw purchased Starlink terminals for Ukraine, pays and will continue to pay for satellite Internet, and therefore sees no reason to terminate the business contract to which Poland is a party.

Poland reassures Ukrainians about Starlink

This was written about on the social network X by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski.

Poland bought Starlink terminals, which it transferred to Ukraine. We pay and will continue to pay a subscription fee for satellite Internet for Ukraine. I cannot imagine that someone could decide to terminate a business contract for the provision of a commercial service to which Poland is a party.

As reported, Reuters previously wrote that American negotiators, in the context of the minerals agreement, raised the issue of the possibility of restricting Ukraine's access to Space X's Starlink satellite internet system.