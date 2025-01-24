Official Moscow began to cynically claim that one of the main elements for ending the war was the cancellation of NATO's promise regarding Ukraine's future accession.

Russia has invented a new demand to end the war

A statement on this occasion was made by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko.

He began to cynically assert that Ukraine's potential membership in NATO "makes it impossible to achieve peace in Ukraine."

According to Grushko, it is this demand that will supposedly eliminate the root causes of this war.

And we will not only seek concrete international legal guarantees that would make Ukraine's membership in NATO impossible in any way, but we will also insist that this also become the policy of the alliance itself. Oleksandr Hrushko Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

According to the scandalous diplomat, official Moscow allegedly considers the decision of the Bucharest NATO summit "catastrophic for European security."

Failure to withdraw this wording will create ambiguity, which is absolutely unacceptable for us when we talk about the need to achieve a viable, sustainable, reinforced concrete settlement of the conflict in and around Ukraine," Hrushko added. Share

Zelensky explained who can help Ukraine join NATO

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, it currently depends on the new US President Donald Trump whether Ukraine will become a member of NATO.

The President also emphasized that there are four countries that do not support Ukraine in NATO: the United States, Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary.

However, it all depends on the US. If Trump is ready to see Ukraine in NATO, we will be in NATO, everyone will be in favor. If President Trump is not ready to see us in NATO, we will not be in NATO. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, he and his team continue to fight for security guarantees.