Official Moscow began to cynically claim that one of the main elements for ending the war was the cancellation of NATO's promise regarding Ukraine's future accession.
Points of attention
- The Kremlin is still afraid that Ukraine will become a member of NATO.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that whether Ukraine will join the Alliance depends on the new US President Donald Trump.
Russia has invented a new demand to end the war
A statement on this occasion was made by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko.
He began to cynically assert that Ukraine's potential membership in NATO "makes it impossible to achieve peace in Ukraine."
According to Grushko, it is this demand that will supposedly eliminate the root causes of this war.
According to the scandalous diplomat, official Moscow allegedly considers the decision of the Bucharest NATO summit "catastrophic for European security."
Zelensky explained who can help Ukraine join NATO
According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, it currently depends on the new US President Donald Trump whether Ukraine will become a member of NATO.
The President also emphasized that there are four countries that do not support Ukraine in NATO: the United States, Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary.
According to the Ukrainian leader, he and his team continue to fight for security guarantees.
