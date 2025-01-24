Trump demanded to restore relations with dictator Kim Jong-un

The new head of the White House, Donald Trump, has announced that he wants to establish a dialogue with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. According to the US president, their cooperation in the past has been productive.

Trump again mentioned Kim Jong-un

According to the American leader, he allegedly had an excellent relationship with the head of the DPRK during his first term.

He liked me, and I got along with him. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this background, the journalist asked the head of the White House whether he planned to restore contact with the North Korean dictator — Trump answered in the affirmative:

"I will contact him again," the American leader emphasized.

Moreover, Donald Trump cynically added that Kim Jong-un is "not a religious fanatic" but "a smart guy."

Trump and Kim Jong-un's relationship

What is important to understand is that during his first term, the Republican managed to hold 3 meetings with the North Korean dictator: in Singapore, Hanoi, and on the Korean border — it was the first time a sitting US president set foot on North Korean territory.

These talks did not produce any concrete results, although Trump spoke favorably of them and assured that the nuclear threat from North Korea "no longer exists."

As of today, the Kim Jong-un regime is actively supplying weapons to the aggressor country Russia and providing military personnel to participate in hostilities against Ukraine.