Putin is ready. The Kremlin responded to Trump's offer
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready for contact with the new US President Donald Trump and is also waiting for specific signals from the White House.

  • Peskov claims that Putin's team is ready to negotiate with Trump.
  • Trump ordered his aides to arrange a call to the Russian dictator to discuss a personal meeting.
  • The main goal of the upcoming negotiations is to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this issue on January 24.

Listen, Putin is ready, we are waiting for signals, everyone is ready. So it's hard to guess based on coffee grounds here. As soon as something happens, if something happens, we will inform you.

This is how the Russian dictator's press secretary answered the question of whether we can expect contacts between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

What is important to understand is that the American leader recently officially confirmed plans to meet with Putin to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Trump ordered his team to organize a call to Putin

On January 20, it became known that the new head of the White House instructed his aides to organize a call with the Russian dictator. Trump wanted such talks to take place in the coming days.

According to insiders, the call is supposed to be for one purpose — to discuss a personal meeting in the coming months to try to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump and his team hope to quickly begin work on a settlement plan that could be implemented within the first months of his presidency — including by speaking directly with Putin.

Anonymous sources claim that members of Trump's national security administration began working on preparations for the phone call with Putin several weeks ago.

It is still unknown whether a date for the talks has been finally agreed upon.

