The US has found a way to destroy China's fleet

Military commentator David Axe believes that it is the US's unmanned submarines that could turn the Chinese fleet into scrap metal in the event of a war between the countries.

The US has a new trump card against China

It recently became known that the United States has created a robotic submarine, Orca — it was developed by Boeing.

The head of the U.S. Navy's Unmanned Maritime Systems Program, Captain Matt Lewis, points out that the 25-meter-long device is primarily intended for stealth mining of water areas.

According to the latest data, the cost of such a boat reaches 50 million dollars.

As David Axe notes, sea mines could become one of the most effective and efficient weapons.

This is extremely important against the backdrop of a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Orca boats that spread keel mines could turn the Taiwan Strait into a watery graveyard for the Chinese fleet, an expert predicts. Share

What else is known about the newest submarine?

According to David Axe, Orca can autonomously swim up to 9,600 km.

Only occasionally might the boat surface and raise its antennas to communicate with its distant operators, and probably start its diesel engine to charge its batteries.

Among the weaknesses of Orca, the first thing to be mentioned is its slow speed.

The expert points out that a submarine can take weeks to get from a safe base to the mission point and back.