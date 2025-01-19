Trump plans to visit China soon after inauguration

Donald Trump has told his advisers he wants to visit China after his inauguration, seeking to strengthen relations with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

What is the purpose of Trump's likely visit to China?

As media outlets report, citing informed sources, during his first presidential term, Trump visited Beijing about a year after taking office.

Advisers said a decision on a return visit has not yet been made, but sources said Trump is interested in traveling to China within the first 100 days of his second term.

Trump and Xi Jinping are discussing the possibility of a personal meeting through their representatives. One option involves inviting Xi to the United States.

The WSJ reminds that Trump plans to impose tariffs of up to 60% on Chinese imports, so Beijing is seeking to participate in negotiations to mitigate or avoid these sanctions. The meeting between the leaders could be a start for such negotiations. Share

Trump may be viewing Xi as a potential partner in helping to end the war in Ukraine, given China’s support for Russia. However, Trump’s public statement on his interactions with Xi did not mention the conflict.

Trump has also discussed a possible trip to India with advisers. He is expected to focus initially on domestic issues, including strengthening border security and deportations. He plans to travel across the United States in his first week in office.

What is known about the Trump administration's intention to organize a large-scale deportation of migrants

According to the publication's journalists, citing four sources, the first wave of deportations will be carried out in Chicago.

The raids and deportations are expected to last about a week.

Trump's representatives say that they will first deport illegal immigrants who are guilty of minor administrative violations, such as traffic accidents.

At the same time, the publication's interlocutors clarify that in reality, large-scale raids will be carried out, which will affect absolutely all illegal immigrants whom they can catch.