Trump is developing a large-scale sanctions strategy against Russia

Trump
Source:  Bloomberg

Advisors to US President-elect Donald Trump are developing a broad sanctions strategy that should help resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Advisors to President-elect Donald Trump are developing a sanctions strategy to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine by increasing pressure on Moscow and supporting sanctioned oil producers.
  • Two main approaches to sanctions against Russia are being discussed, one focusing on resolving the war in Ukraine and the other on putting more pressure on Moscow.
  • US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on over 30 Russian oil refining companies and one company from Serbia to reduce Russia's revenues from energy sales and finance in Ukraine.
  • Confirmation hearings for US Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio highlighted the importance of sanctions in influencing a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.
  • The US is taking radical measures against Russian companies, including Rosneft's structure and former Baker Hughes assets in Russia, to combat Russia's illegal war against Ukraine.

Trump has two approaches to sanctions against Russia

According to Bloomberg sources, the Trump team is considering two main approaches to sanctions against Russia. The discussions involve some members of the incoming administration, former Trump administration officials and conservative think tanks.

The first approach is based on a scenario in which the resolution of the war in Ukraine is "already close" and involves certain measures in favor of sanctioned oil producers in Russia, which could help conclude a "peace agreement."

The second option is based on even greater strengthening of sanctions pressure and increasing leverage over Moscow.

The agency's interlocutors say that the Trump team's plans are in the early stages and will ultimately depend on the decisions of the US president-elect himself.

Meanwhile, during his confirmation hearings for the position of US Secretary of State, Trump's nominee Marco Rubio called sanctions a key lever of influence that could lead to a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

Which Russian companies have been hit by new US sanctions?

According to representatives of the US government and the Treasury Department, sanctions have been imposed against more than 30 Russian oil refining companies, as well as another company from Serbia.

It is noted that the US Treasury Department has resorted to radical measures to fulfill the G7's demands to reduce Russia's revenues from energy sales, including blocking two major oil producers.

The following were subject to new sanctions:

  • "RN-Drilling" (a structure of Rosneft);

  • "OFS Technologies" (combining former Baker Hughes assets in Russia),

  • "RN-GRP",

  • "RN-Service",

  • "RN-Vankor",

  • "Achimgaz",

  • "Gazprom Shelfproekt",

  • "Atlas of the National Bank of Ukraine",

  • "FrakJet-Volga",

  • "Investgeoservice",

  • "Naftogaz-Drilling",

  • "Petro Velt Technologies",

  • "TNG-Group";

  • "UDS Nafta".

The United States is taking radical measures against Russia's main source of revenue to finance its brutal and illegal war against Ukraine, said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

