The US has adopted new sanctions against Russia — who is on the lists

The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions against Russia on January 15. The list included, among others, the Russian company Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of the Russian Federation.

The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions against Russia and several companies associated with it.

Thus, a release on the US Treasury website indicates that sanctions were applied to:

Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation;

"Voentorg";

"Barnaultransmash", which produces engines for infantry fighting vehicles;

Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of the Russian Federation;

Zaporizhzhia NPP,

Patriot Exhibition Center.

At the same time, several new names have been added to the sanctioned list of citizens. Among them:

Yakov Antonov, associated with the state corporation Atomflot.

Oleksiy Dmytrienko, with the indicated individual tax numbers.

Vladyslav Isaev, associated with the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Oleg Kiryushkin, who also has German citizenship.

Klim Komarov and Alexander Kozlov.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that the United States has announced a new sanctions package aimed at increasing pressure on Russia due to its aggression and violation of international law. He noted that a number of proposals from the McFaul-Yermak sanctions group have been taken into account.

The sanctions list includes key enterprises, companies, foreign partners, and individuals involved in supporting the Russian military machine, financial fraud, and violating sanctions regimes, almost 100 entities.

For example, banks involved in circumvention of restrictions have been sanctioned, including Keremet Bank, a financial institution in Kyrgyzstan that collaborated with Russian officials to circumvent sanctions.

Also, according to him, the following were restricted:

FSUE "Zaporozhye Atomic Power Plant" and its general director Vladislav Isaev are a structure created to illegally manage the occupied Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

Two subsidiaries of Rosatom: NPO Centrotech and FSUE Mining and Chemical Plant.

Over 25 Russian defense enterprises, such as the Serov Mechanical Plant, the MV Frunze Industrial Production Association, and the Saransk Instrument-Building Plant.

Foreign companies from China, Turkey, the UAE, and Malaysia that supplied millions of shipments of goods to Russian sanctioned enterprises.

Almost 30 Russian companies engaged in the procurement and distribution of sanctioned goods, in particular for the production of ZALA drones.

Viktorov, a lawyer who helped hide the Rotenbergs' assets through international investments, and companies associated with him, including the management company Evocorp.

Kozlov, a bodyguard and beneficiary of some of Boris Rotenberg's companies.

About 25 metallurgical enterprises in the Russian Federation, including the Kamensk-Ural Metallurgical Plant, Terra Stal Group, and companies of the Keramax group.

Turkish shipyard KUZEY STAR SHIPYARD, which built a floating dock for servicing Russian nuclear icebreakers.

"The sanctions are aimed at undermining the financial and technological capabilities of the Russian Federation to wage war and circumvent existing restrictions. I am grateful to our experts for their work on studying components in Russian weapons. This is a great job, well done," Yermak emphasized. Share

On January 10, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against a number of Russian oil companies. The sanctions list included, in particular, Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz.

Britain has also imposed similar sanctions. As British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy noted, his country will not allow Russia to "fill its coffers."

As Reuters reported, the new US sanctions against Russian oil companies are the most sweeping restrictions against the aggressor country's energy sector. Russia could lose billions of dollars a month.