US State Department reverses decision to freeze foreign aid
Source:  The Washington Post

As journalists report, the new head of the US State Department, Marco Rubio, has made new exceptions in his decision to freeze foreign aid funding.

Points of attention

  • The US Secretary of State has softened his decision to freeze foreign aid.
  • However, it is temporary and has limitations, including the exclusion of certain programs from the change.

Details of the new decision of the US State Department

According to The Washington Post, the new US Secretary of State has agreed, at least temporarily, to continue spending on humanitarian programs.

What is important to understand is that it primarily concerns essential life-saving medicines, medical services, food, housing and subsistence assistance, as well as consumables and reasonable administrative costs necessary to provide such assistance.

Despite this, Marco Rubio has still not agreed to make an exception for programs if they are related to "abortion, family planning conferences... gender programs" or diversity programs, "transgender surgeries or other non-life-saving assistance."

"Executors of existing humanitarian aid programs that save lives must continue or resume work if it has been suspended," the published memorandum says.

What is the nuance of this decision?

Journalists point out that Marco Rubio's decision is temporary.

In addition, it is emphasized that "except for certain exceptions or cases where it is necessary to implement this exception, new contracts should not be concluded."

According to anonymous sources, they still haven't been able to understand what counts as "life-saving activity."

As you know, the new head of the US State Department recently ordered a suspension of all new foreign aid payments while they are subject to review.

Officials and NGO workers in Ukraine have warned that without the new secretary of state’s approval, programs such as support for schools and hospitals, as well as efforts to develop economic and energy infrastructure, are at risk of disruption.

