According to American analysts, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to quickly break through to a depth of 5 kilometers behind the Russian defense line southeast of Sudzhi, in the Kursk region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine made a new breakthrough within the Kursk operation

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian soldiers have conducted a new successful series of mechanized attacks on enemy territory.

Geolocation footage released on February 6 confirms that Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters recently advanced southwest of Makhnovka (southeast of Sudzha) and north and east of Cherkasska Konopelka along highway 38K-028 Sudzha-Oboyan and captured Kolmakov.

According to analysts, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out powerful assaults, in which they involved from 30 to 50 units of armored vehicles. The result of the new operation was breakthroughs near several settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out attacks in several waves with the forces of two mechanized battalions.

According to Russian military sources, the Ukrainian Defense Forces could have taken control of the settlements of Cherkasy, Konopelka, Ulanok, and Fanaseivka, but geolocation footage has not yet confirmed the presence of Ukrainian troops there.